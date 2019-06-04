TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019
Today is the 155th day of 2019 and the 77th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1912, Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to pass a minimum wage law.
In 1917, the first Pulitzer Prizes were awarded.
In 1942, the Battle of Midway began as the Japanese navy launched a raid on Midway Island.
In 1989, Chinese government troops and tanks crushed a massive demonstration of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
In 1998, Terry Nichols was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Merrill (1917-2004), opera singer; Dennis Weaver (1924-2006), actor; Ruth Westheimer (1928- ), therapist/media personality; Bruce Dern (1936- ), actor; Mortimer B. Zuckerman (1937- ), publisher/real estate executive; Michelle Phillips (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Keith David (1956- ), actor; John Hockenberry (1956- ), journalist/author; Scott Wolf (1968- ), actor; Noah Wyle (1971- ), actor; Russell Brand (1975- ), comedian/actor; Angelina Jolie (1975- ), actress; T.J. Miller (1981- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The AFL-CIO estimates that union members earn 27 percent higher wages than their nonunion counterparts.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1927, the United States won golf's first-ever Ryder Cup at the Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "You have to mourn, let the tears pour out. If you bottle the sadness in, the joy gets bottled right along with it." -- Ruth Westheimer, "The Doctor Is In"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 21 -- Pulitzer Prizes normally awarded each year. Online-only news organizations were eligible for 14 journalism prizes for the first time in 2009.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (June 3) and first quarter moon (June 9).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.