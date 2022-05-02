 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today In History

  • 0

MONDAY, MAY 2, 2022

Today is the 122nd day of 2022 and the 44th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1536, King Henry VIII of England had Anne Boleyn, Queen of England, arrested and imprisoned on charges of high treason.

In 1611, the King James Bible was published in London.

In 1918, General Motors Corp. purchased Chevrolet Motor Co.

In 1945, tens of thousands of German troops in Berlin surrendered to the Soviet Union's Red Army.

In 2007, the International Criminal Court issued the first two arrest warrants for individuals accused of war crimes in Darfur, Sudan.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lorenz Hart (1895-1943), lyricist; Benjamin Spock (1903-1998), author/physician; Engelbert Humperdinck (1936- ), singer; Larry Gatlin (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Christine Baranski (1952- ), actress; Donatella Versace (1955- ), fashion designer; Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (1972- ), wrestler/actor; David Beckham (1975- ), soccer player; Lily Allen (1985- ), singer-songwriter; Kyle Busch (1985- ), race car driver; Paul George (1990- ), basketball player.

TODAY'S FACT: King James VI became king of Scotland after the death of his father, Lord Darnley, and the imprisonment of his mother, Mary, Queen of Scots, in 1567, when he was 13 months old.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1920, the Indianapolis ABCs defeated the Chicago American Giants, 4-2, in the first baseball game of the Negro National League.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "People enjoy being comfortable. But that's not what life is about." -- Paul George

TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,130 -- record-setting streak of consecutive games played by Lou Gehrig, "The Iron Horse" of the New York Yankees, which ended when he benched himself for poor play on this day in 1939. Cal Ripken Jr. surpassed Gehrig's consecutive games record in 1995.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (April 30) and first quarter moon (May 8).

