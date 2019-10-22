TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2019
Today is the 295th day of 2019 and the 30th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1883, the original Metropolitan Opera House opened in New York City with a performance of Charles Gounod's "Faust."
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy announced a naval and air "quarantine" of Cuba in a televised speech, after the discovery of Soviet missiles there.
In 1979, President Jimmy Carter allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to enter the United States for medical treatment.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Franz Liszt (1811-1886), composer; Sarah Bernhardt (1844-1923), actress; Curly Howard (1903-1952), actor/comedian; Timothy Leary (1920-1996), psychologist/author; Christopher Lloyd (1938- ), actor; Annette Funicello (1942-2013), actress/singer; Deepak Chopra (1946- ), physician/author; Jeff Goldblum (1952- ), actor; Bob Odenkirk (1962- ), actor/comedian; Spike Jonze (1969- ), filmmaker; Ichiro Suzuki (1973- ), baseball player; Jesse Tyler Ferguson (1975- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: In 2005, Tropical Storm Alpha was the first Atlantic storm to be designated with a Greek letter, after the annual list of 21 names had been exhausted.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2012, Lance Armstrong was formally stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life from competitive cycling after a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency investigation revealed he had used performance-enhancing drugs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The worst curse to befall anyone is stagnation, a banal existence, the quiet desperation that comes out of a need for conformity." -- Deepak Chopra, "The Return of Merlin"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4,358 -- career hits for Ichiro Suzuki of the Miami Marlins (combining 1,278 hits as a pro in Japan and 3,080 hits in Major League Baseball), the professional baseball record.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 21) and new moon (Oct. 27).
