TODAY'S FACT: The population of Uganda is the second-youngest in the world, with a median age of 15.8 years old. Only Niger's population, with a median age of 15.4, is younger.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, Ron Hextall of the Philadelphia Flyers became the first NHL goaltender to score a goal in the playoffs, leading the Flyers to an 8-5 victory over the Washington Capitals.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Fear comes with imagination, it's a penalty, it's the price of imgination." -- Thomas Harris, "Red Dragon"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 3 -- Nobel Prize recipients among the prisoners freed from Buchenwald concentration camp on this day in 1945. Union leader Leon Jouhaux was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1951, author Elie Wiesel was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986, and author Imre Kertesz received the Nobel Prize in literature in 2002.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (April 4) and new moon (April 11).

