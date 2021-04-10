SATURDAY, APRIL 10, 2021
Today is the 100th day of 2021 and the 22nd day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was founded in New York City.
In 1938, a referendum made Nazi Germany's annexation of Austria official.
In 1972, famed comic actor and director Charlie Chaplin received an honorary Oscar at the 44th Annual Academy Awards, after a 12-minute standing ovation.
In 2003, Congress approved the Amber Alert system, which alerts the public to child abductions.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Hazlitt (1778-1830), writer; William Booth (1829-1912), Salvation Army founder; Joseph Pulitzer (1847-1911), publisher; Harry Morgan (1915-2011), actor; Max von Sydow (1929-2020), actor; Omar Sharif (1932-2015), actor; John Madden (1936- ), football coach/broadcaster; Steven Seagal (1952- ), actor; Babyface (1959- ), singer-songwriter/producer; David Harbour (1975- ), actor; Charlie Hunnam (1980- ), actor; Mandy Moore (1984- ), actress/singer-songwriter; Haley Joel Osment (1988- ), actor; Daisy Ridley (1992- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: According to estimates from the CIA, residents of the 0.77-square-mile principality of Monaco enjoy the longest life expectancy in the world, at an average of 89.5 years.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1947, the Brooklyn Dodgers announced the purchase of Jackie Robinson's contract from the Montreal Royals, a minor-league club.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The art of life is to know how to enjoy a little and to endure very much." -- William Hazlitt
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,546 -- animals adopted from the ASPCA Adoption Center in New York City in 2020.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (April 4) and new moon (April 11).
SUNDAY, APRIL 11, 2021
Today is the 101st day of 2021 and the 23rd day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1814, French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated the throne and was banished to the island of Elba.
In 1945, U.S. forces liberated the Buchenwald concentration camp.
In 1951, President Harry Truman relieved Gen. Douglas MacArthur of his command in Korea.
In 1979, Ugandan dictator Idi Amin was overthrown.
In 2006, Iran announced that it had successfully enriched uranium.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Dean Acheson (1893-1971), diplomat/statesman; Dale Messick (1906-2005), comic strip artist; Oleg Cassini (1913-2006), fashion designer; Joel Grey (1932- ), actor; Louise Lasser (1939- ), actress; Thomas Harris (1940- ), author/screenwriter; Jason Varitek (1972- ), baseball player; Jennifer Esposito (1973- ), actress; Mark Teixeira (1980- ), baseball player; Joss Stone (1987- ), singer.
TODAY'S FACT: The population of Uganda is the second-youngest in the world, with a median age of 15.8 years old. Only Niger's population, with a median age of 15.4, is younger.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, Ron Hextall of the Philadelphia Flyers became the first NHL goaltender to score a goal in the playoffs, leading the Flyers to an 8-5 victory over the Washington Capitals.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Fear comes with imagination, it's a penalty, it's the price of imgination." -- Thomas Harris, "Red Dragon"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 3 -- Nobel Prize recipients among the prisoners freed from Buchenwald concentration camp on this day in 1945. Union leader Leon Jouhaux was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1951, author Elie Wiesel was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986, and author Imre Kertesz received the Nobel Prize in literature in 2002.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (April 4) and new moon (April 11).