SATURDAY, JUNE 22, 2019
Today is the 173rd day of 2019 and the second day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1815, French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated his throne for the second time.
In 1870, Congress created the U.S. Department of Justice.
In 1942, Congress officially recognized the Pledge of Allegiance as part of the U.S. Flag Code.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed into law the GI Bill, providing benefits to veterans.
In 1945, the Battle for Okinawa ended in an Allied victory after 83 days of fighting.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Anne Morrow Lindbergh (1906-2001), aviator/author; Billy Wilder (1906-2002), director; Bill Blass (1922-2002), fashion designer; Kris Kristofferson (1936- ), singer/actor; Ed Bradley (1941-2006), journalist; Meryl Streep (1949- ), actress; Bruce Campbell (1958- ), actor; Randy Couture (1963- ), mixed martial artist/actor; Amy Brenneman (1964- ), actress; Dan Brown (1964- ), author; Kurt Warner (1971- ), football player/broadcaster; Carson Daly (1973- ), TV personality; Dustin Johnson (1984- ), golfer.
TODAY'S FACT: The Pledge of Allegiance was first published in the September 1892 issue of The Youth's Companion magazine, to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Columbus' arrival in the Americas.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1937, Joe Louis knocked out Jim Braddock in the eighth round, becoming the first African American heavyweight boxing champion since Jack Johnson in 1915.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Only in growth, reform, and change, paradoxically enough, is true security to be found." -- Anne Morrow Lindbergh, "The Wave of the Future"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 49 -- percentage of U.S. college students who were war veterans in 1947, marking the peak year of the GI Bill education program.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 17) and last quarter moon (June 25).
SUNDAY, JUNE 23, 2019
Today is the 174th day of 2019 and the third day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1894, the International Olympic Committee was founded in Paris.
In 1947, the Senate overrode President Harry S. Truman's veto of the Taft-Hartley Act.
In 1972, a "smoking gun" White House audio recording captured President Richard Nixon and his chief of staff conspiring to obstruct the FBI's investigation of the Watergate break-ins.
In 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Alan Turing (1912-1954), mathematician; Bob Fosse (1927-1987), choreographer/director; June Carter Cash (1929-2003), singer-songwriter; Wilma Rudolph (1940-1994), Olympic sprinter; Clarence Thomas (1948- ), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Randy Jackson (1956- ), musician/TV personality; Frances McDormand (1957- ), actress; Joss Whedon (1964- ), filmmaker; Joel Edgerton (1974- ), actor; Jason Mraz (1977- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Host country Greece won 47 medals, more than any other participating country, at the first modern Summer Olympics in 1896.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1917, Boston Red Sox pitcher Babe Ruth walked the first batter of a game against the Washington Senators. When Ruth was ejected for arguing the call, he punched the umpire. When play resumed, the baserunner was thrown out attempting to steal. Ruth's replacement, Ernie Shore, then retired all 26 batters he faced.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Never sit at a table you can't walk away from." -- Joss Whedon
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,400 -- length (in feet) of high wire artist Nik Wallenda's tightrope walk across the Little Colorado River Gorge, near the Grand Canyon, on this day in 2013. Wallenda completed the walk in 22 minutes, 54 seconds during a live television broadcast that peaked at a viewership of 13 million.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 17) and last quarter moon (June 25).
