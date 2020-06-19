× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2020

Today is the 171st day of 2020 and the 93rd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1865, with the arrival of federal troops, slaves in Texas were informed of their freedom. The day is celebrated as the holiday Juneteenth.

In 1934, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was created.

In 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved after a lengthy filibuster in the Senate.

In 1978, Jim Davis' "Garfield" comic strip made its debut.

In 1991, the last Soviet troops left Hungary after 45 years of occupation.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Blaise Pascal (1623-1662), philosopher/scientist; Moe Howard (1897-1975), actor; Lou Gehrig (1903-1941), baseball player; Lester Flatt (1914-1979), bluegrass guitarist; Salman Rushdie (1947- ), author; Phylicia Rashad (1948- ), actress; Kathleen Turner (1954- ), actress; Paula Abdul (1962- ), singer/TV personality; Boris Johnson (1964- ), British prime minister; Dirk Nowitzki (1978- ), basketball player; Zoe Saldana (1978- ), actress; Macklemore (1983- ), rapper; Paul Dano (1984- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: Juneteenth has been celebrated as an official state holiday in Texas since 1980.