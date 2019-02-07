THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2019
Today is the 38th day of 2019 and the 49th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1904, the Great Fire of Baltimore began, resulting in the destruction of more than 1,500 buildings in 30 hours.
In 1917, a German U-boat sank the British ship California off the Irish coast.
In 1962, a near-total embargo on all trade between the United States and Cuba took effect at 12:01 a.m. EST.
In 1964, the "British Invasion" began as the Beatles arrived in New York for their first U.S. tour.
In 1995, the mastermind of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center was arrested in Pakistan.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Deere (1804-1886), businessman; Charles Dickens (1812-1870), author; Laura Ingalls Wilder (1867-1957), author; Sinclair Lewis (1885-1951), author/playwright; Eubie Blake (1887-1983), composer/pianist; Pete Postlethwaite (1946-2011), actor; James Spader (1960- ), actor; Garth Brooks (1962- ), singer-songwriter; Eddie Izzard (1962- ), actor/comedian; Chris Rock (1965- ), actor/comedian; Steve Nash (1974- ), basketball player; Ashton Kutcher (1978- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Baltimore's population was estimated at 611,648 in 2017, making it the 30th-most populous city in the United States.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, Diane Crump became the first female jockey to ride in a thoroughbred race in the United States at the Hialeah Park race track in Florida.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There are books of which the backs and covers are by far the best parts." -- Charles Dickens, "Oliver Twist"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 178 million -- albums sold by the Beatles in the U.S., as certified by the Recording Industry Association of America.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 4) and first quarter moon (Feb. 12).
