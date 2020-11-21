SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2020
Today is the 326th day of 2020 and the 61st day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, North Carolina was admitted as the 12th U.S. state.
In 1877, Thomas Edison announced his invention of the phonograph.
In 1922, Rebecca Felton of Georgia was sworn in as the first female U.S. senator.
In 1995, leaders representing warring factions in the former Yugoslavia initialed a peace agreement in Dayton, Ohio.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Voltaire (1694-1778), philosopher; Stan Musial (1920-2013), baseball player; Earl Monroe (1944- ), basketball player; Harold Ramis (1944-2014), actor/director; Goldie Hawn (1945- ), actress; Tina Brown (1953- ), editor; Bjork (1965- ), singer/actress; Troy Aikman (1966- ), football player/sportscaster; Ken Griffey Jr. (1969- ), baseball player; Michael Strahan (1971- ), football player/TV personality; Carly Rae Jepsen (1985- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1783, Jean-Francois Pilatre de Rozier and Marquis Francois Laurent d'Arlandes made the first untethered manned hot air balloon flight.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1942, the National Hockey League discontinued overtime in regular-season games because of wartime restrictions on train schedules. It was restored in 1983.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Let us read, and let us dance; these two amusements will never do any harm to the world." -- Voltaire
TODAY'S NUMBER: 24 -- All-Star team selections for baseball Hall of Famer Stan Musial. Musial and Willie Mays are tied for second behind Hank Aaron (25) for the all-time All-Star team selections record.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (Nov. 21).
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2020
Today is the 327th day of 2020 and the 62nd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1497, explorer Vasco da Gama rounded Africa's Cape of Good Hope.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as his successor.
In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigned.
In 2005, Angela Merkel took office as the first female chancellor of Germany.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George Eliot (1819-1880), author; Charles de Gaulle (1890-1970), French president and general; Hoagy Carmichael (1899-1981), composer; Benjamin Britten (1913-1976), composer; Rodney Dangerfield (1921-2004), actor/comedian; Robert Vaughn (1932-2016), actor; Billie Jean King (1943- ), tennis player; Steven Van Zandt (1950- ), actor/musician; Jamie Lee Curtis (1958- ), actress; Boris Becker (1967- ), tennis player; Mark Ruffalo (1967- ), actor; Scarlett Johansson (1984- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: "Toy Story," the first full-length film to be entirely computer-generated, was released on this day in 1995. The film earned $29.1 million in its opening weekend.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1986, Mike Tyson knocked out Trevor Berbick, becoming, at 20 years and 5 months of age, the youngest-ever heavyweight boxing champion.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "It is a narrow mind which cannot look at a subject from various points of view." -- George Eliot, "Middlemarch"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 12 -- Grand Slam women's singles titles won by Billie Jean King.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 21) and full moon (Nov. 30).
