TODAY'S QUOTE: "Let us read, and let us dance; these two amusements will never do any harm to the world." -- Voltaire

TODAY'S NUMBER: 24 -- All-Star team selections for baseball Hall of Famer Stan Musial. Musial and Willie Mays are tied for second behind Hank Aaron (25) for the all-time All-Star team selections record.

TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (Nov. 21).

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2020

Today is the 327th day of 2020 and the 62nd day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1497, explorer Vasco da Gama rounded Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as his successor.

In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigned.

In 2005, Angela Merkel took office as the first female chancellor of Germany.