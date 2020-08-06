TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1963, Philadelphia's NBA team changed its name from the Nationals to the 76ers.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "And the parson made it his text that week, and he said likewise, / That a lie which is half a truth is ever the blackest of lies, / That a lie which is all a lie may be met and fought with outright, / But a lie which is part a truth is a harder matter to fight." -- Alfred, Lord Tennyson, "The Grandmother"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 4,862 -- ring count of Prometheus, a bristlecone pine tree cut down for research purposes on this day in 1964 by U.S. Forest Service personnel in eastern Nevada. Scientists believe the tree may have been more than 5,000 years old, making it the oldest non-clonal organism ever discovered.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 3) and last quarter moon (Aug. 11).

