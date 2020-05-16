SATURDAY, MAY 16, 2020
Today is the 137th day of 2020 and the 59th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1868, President Andrew Johnson was acquitted in his impeachment trial by one vote in the Senate.
In 1929, the first Academy Awards were presented.
In 1943, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising officially ended as German forces destroyed the Great Synagogue of Warsaw.
In 1966, the Beach Boys and Bob Dylan released their respective seminal records, "Pet Sounds" and "Blonde on Blonde."
In 1997, President Mobutu Sese Seko relinquished power after 32 years of dictatorial rule in Zaire.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Fonda (1905-1982), actor; Studs Terkel (1912-2008), author/journalist; Liberace (1919-1987), singer/pianist; Billy Martin (1928-1989), baseball player/manager; Danny Trejo (1944- ), actor; Pierce Brosnan (1953- ), actor; Olga Korbut (1955- ), gymnast; Mare Winningham (1959- ), actress; Janet Jackson (1966- ), singer-songwriter; David Boreanaz (1969- ), actor; Megan Fox (1986- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The Beach Boys' "Pet Sounds" ranked No. 2 on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, released in 2012. The album peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart the year of its release.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1980, rookie point guard Earvin "Magic" Johnson, filling in for injured center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, scored 42 points in Game 6 to clinch a Los Angeles Lakers' NBA World Championship Series title.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I like quoting Einstein. Know why? Because nobody dares contradict you." -- Studs Terkel
TODAY'S NUMBER: 23.6 million -- viewers who watched the Academy Awards in February 2020, according to Nielsen ratings.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 14) and new moon (May 22).
SUNDAY, MAY 17, 2020
Today is the 138th day of 2020 and the 60th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1792, 24 brokers and merchants signed the Buttonwood Agreement, forming what would become the New York Stock Exchange.
In 1954, the Supreme Court, in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, ruled unanimously that segregation in public schools is unconstitutional.
In 1973, televised Senate hearings began in the Watergate scandal.
In 2004, Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriages.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Horace Elgin Dodge (1868-1920), automobile manufacturer; Dennis Hopper (1936-2010), actor; Bill Paxton (1955-2017), actor; Sugar Ray Leonard (1956- ), boxer; Bob Saget (1956- ), actor/comedian; Jim Nantz (1959- ), sportscaster; Enya (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Craig Ferguson (1962- ), comedian/TV personality; Trent Reznor (1965- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Tony Parker (1982- ), basketball player; Passenger (1984- ), singer-songwriter; Matt Ryan (1985- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: Thurgood Marshall served as the NAACP's chief counsel in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas. He was confirmed as the first African American associate justice of the Supreme Court in 1967.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1970, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves collected his 3,000th hit, becoming the first player with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Old people really do have a secret, though. You wanna know what it is? Luck." -- Craig Ferguson
TODAY'S NUMBER: 911 -- length (in feet) of the USS Oriskany, an aircraft carrier that was decommissioned in 1976 and intentionally sunk on this day in 2006 to create an artificial reef off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 14) and new moon (May 22).
