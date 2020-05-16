TODAY'S FACT: Thurgood Marshall served as the NAACP's chief counsel in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas. He was confirmed as the first African American associate justice of the Supreme Court in 1967.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1970, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves collected his 3,000th hit, becoming the first player with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Old people really do have a secret, though. You wanna know what it is? Luck." -- Craig Ferguson

TODAY'S NUMBER: 911 -- length (in feet) of the USS Oriskany, an aircraft carrier that was decommissioned in 1976 and intentionally sunk on this day in 2006 to create an artificial reef off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 14) and new moon (May 22).

