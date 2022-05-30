MONDAY, MAY 30, 2022

Today is the 150th day of 2022 and the 72nd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1431, 19-year-old Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in Rouen, France, for heresy.

In 1922, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C.

In 1958, unidentified soldiers from World War II and the Korean War were interred in Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknowns.

In 2002, cleanup at the former World Trade Center site in New York City ended after eight months.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Peter Carl Faberge (1846-1920), goldsmith/jeweler; Mel Blanc (1908-1989), voice actor; Benny Goodman (1909-1986), bandleader; Joseph Stein (1912-2010), playwright; Gale Sayers (1943-2020), football player; Wynonna Judd (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Tom Morello (1964- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Billy Donovan (1965- ), basketball coach; Idina Menzel (1971- ), singer/actress; Manny Ramirez (1972- ), baseball player; CeeLo Green (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Clint Bowyer (1979- ), race car driver/sportscaster.

TODAY'S FACT: Abraham Lincoln's only surviving son, Robert Todd Lincoln, then 79 years old, was present at the Lincoln Memorial dedication ceremony in 1922.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1911, Ray Harroun, driving a Marmon Wasp equipped with the first rearview mirror, won the first Indianapolis 500.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Music, I think, is best when it honestly explores personal demons, and it stirs around in the silt of the psyche to find out what's really there." -- Tom Morello

TODAY'S NUMBER: 36 -- Doric columns in the Lincoln Memorial, one for each state that had been admitted to the Union at the time of Lincoln's death, including those that had seceded.

TODAY'S MOON: New moon (May 30).

