WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2018
Today is the 241st day of 2018 and the 70th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1949, the Soviet Union conducted its first atomic bomb test.
In 1957, Democratic Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina concluded his 24-hour-long filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1957.
In 1991, the parliament of the Soviet Union suspended all Communist Party activities indefinitely.
In 2005, Category 3 storm Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Locke (1632-1704), philosopher; Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. (1809-1894), author; Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982), actress; Charlie Parker (1920-1955), musician; Richard Attenborough (1923-2014), filmmaker; William Friedkin (1935- ), film director; John McCain (1936- ), U.S. senator; Elliott Gould (1938- ), actor; Joel Schumacher (1939- ), film director; GG Allin (1956-1993), singer-songwriter; Michael Jackson (1958-2009), singer-songwriter; Roy Oswalt (1977- ), baseball player; Lea Michele (1986- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Strom Thurmond's 1957 civil rights filibuster remains the longest one-man filibuster in history. It lasted 24 hours, 18 minutes and opened with Thurmond reading the voting laws of all 48 states.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1977, St. Louis Cardinal Lou Brock stole two bases to match, then break, Ty Cobb's record for career stolen bases, which had stood at 892 bases for 49 years.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Many people die with their music still in them. Too often it is because they are always getting ready to live. Before they know it time runs out." -- Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr.
TODAY'S NUMBER: 175 -- top sustained wind speed (in mph) during Hurricane Katrina.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 26) and last quarter moon (Sept. 2).
