TUESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2021

Today is the 236th day of 2020 and the 66th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1814, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., and set fire to the White House.

In 1949, President Harry Truman formally announced that the North Atlantic Treaty was in effect.

In 1981, Mark David Chapman was sentenced in New York for the murder of John Lennon.

In 2006, the International Astronomical Union announced a new definition for "planet," which reclassified Pluto as a "dwarf planet."

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986), author; Vince McMahon (1945- ), wrestling promoter; Paulo Coelho (1947- ), author; Mike Shanahan (1952- ), football coach; Mike Huckabee (1955- ), politician/TV personality; Stephen Fry (1957- ), actor/comedian; Cal Ripken Jr. (1960- ), baseball player; Jared Harris (1961- ), actor; Marlee Matlin (1965- ), actress; Reggie Miller (1965- ), basketball player; Ava DuVernay (1972- ), filmmaker; Dave Chappelle (1973- ), actor/comedian; Rupert Grint (1988- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: In 1891, Thomas Edison received a patent for his Kinetograph motion picture camera and the Kinetoscope viewer.