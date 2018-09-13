THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2018

Today is the 256th day of 2018 and the 85th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1788, Congress chose New York City as the temporary federal capital.

In 1971, state police and National Guard soldiers stormed Attica Correctional Facility in New York, bringing a four-day riot to an end.

In 1993, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat signed the Oslo Accords.

In 2001, civilian air traffic resumed in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

In 2007, the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Milton Hershey (1857-1945), Hershey Co. founder; John Pershing (1860-1948), U.S. Army general; Sherwood Anderson (1876-1941), author; Claudette Colbert (1903-1996), actress; Roald Dahl (1916-1990), author; Mel Torme (1925-1999), singer/actor; Judith Martin (1938- ), "Miss Manners" columnist; Jean Smart (1951- ), actress; Anne Geddes (1956- ), photographer; Michael Johnson (1967- ), Olympic sprinter; Tyler Perry (1969- ), actor/filmmaker; Fiona Apple (1977- ), singer; Niall Horan (1993- ), singer.

TODAY'S FACT: In 1948, Margaret Chase Smith was elected Senator from Maine, becoming the first woman to serve in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1970, Gary Muhrcke won the first New York City Marathon with a time of 2:31:38.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "A person who has good thoughts cannot ever be ugly. You can have a wonky nose and a crooked mouth and a double chin and stick-out teeth, but if you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely." -- Roald Dahl, "The Twits"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 70 million -- Hershey's Kisses produced daily by the Hershey Co.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 9) and first quarter moon (Sept. 16).

