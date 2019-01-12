SATURDAY, JANUARY 12, 2019
Today is the 12th day of 2019 and the 23rd day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1915, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected a constitutional amendment to give women the right to vote.
In 1932, Hattie Wyatt Caraway of Arkansas became the first woman elected to the Senate.
In 1991, a divided Congress authorized President George H.W. Bush to use force in expelling Iraq from Kuwait.
In 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti destroyed a majority of the buildings in Port-au-Prince and left more than 100,000 dead.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jack London (1876-1916), author; Tex Ritter (1905-1974), singer/actor; Joe Frazier (1944-2011), boxer; Tom Dempsey (1947- ), football player; Kirstie Alley (1951- ), actress; Rush Limbaugh (1951- ), radio personality; Howard Stern (1954- ), radio personality; Christiane Amanpour (1958- ), TV journalist; Jeff Bezos (1964- ), Amazon.com founder; Rob Zombie (1965- ), singer-songwriter/director; Zack de la Rocha (1970- ), singer-songwriter; Naya Rivera (1987- ), actress; Zayn Malik (1993- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Amazon.com opened for business online in 1995, but it didn't make a profit until 2002.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, the New York Jets fulfilled quarterback Joe Namath's guarantee of a win with a 16-7 victory over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "As one grows weaker one is less susceptible to suffering. There is less hurt because there is less to hurt." -- Jack London, "The Star Rover"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 25 -- women in the U.S. Senate at the start of the 116th Congress in 2019.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 5) and first quarter moon (Jan. 13).
SUNDAY, JANUARY 13, 2019
Today is the 13th day of 2019 and the 24th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, French writer Emile Zola's editorial "J'accuse" was printed in the newspaper L'Aurore, exposing the military cover-up known as the Dreyfus Affair.
In 1910, a live performance from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City became the first public radio broadcast.
In 1942, the Allies announced they would prosecute war criminals after World War II.
In 1990, Virginian L. Douglas Wilder became the first elected African-American governor.
In 2012, the Costa Concordia cruise ship ran aground off the coast of Italy, killing 32 people.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Horatio Alger (1832-1899), author; Sophie Tucker (1884-1966), singer; Robert Stack (1919-2003), actor; Gwen Verdon (1925-2000), dancer/actress; Charles Nelson Reilly (1931-2007), actor; Julia Louis-Dreyfus (1961- ), actress; Trace Adkins (1962- ), singer-songwriter; Patrick Dempsey (1966- ), actor; Orlando Bloom (1977- ), actor; Nate Silver (1978- ), statistician; Liam Hemsworth (1990- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Emile Zola is buried in the Pantheon necropolis in Paris, along with Voltaire, Victor Hugo, Alexandre Dumas, Marie Curie, Louis Braille and other French luminaries.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1999, Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan retired from the NBA for the second time. He would return to the NBA for a third and final stint in 2001.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you don't love it, you can't suffer through all the despair that comes with it. Keep doing it because you love it." -- Robert Stack
TODAY'S NUMBER: 21 -- Nazi leaders who were tried at Nuremberg for war crimes following World War II.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 5) and first quarter moon (Jan. 13).
