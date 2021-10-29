FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2021
Today is the 302nd day of 2021 and the 38th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1929, the New York Stock Exchange crashed in what came to be called "Black Tuesday," marking the beginning of the Great Depression.
In 1966, the newly formed National Organization for Women held its first national conference.
In 1969, the first connection on ARPANET (the precursor to the internet) was made between computers at UCLA and Stanford Research Institute.
In 2004, European leaders signed the first constitution of the European Union.
In 2015, China announced the end of its one-child policy after 35 years.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Fanny Brice (1891-1951), singer/comedian; Bill Mauldin (1921-2003), cartoonist; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (1938- ), Liberian president; Bob Ross (1942-1995), painter/instructor; Richard Dreyfuss (1947- ), actor; Lee Child (1954- ), author; Dan Castellaneta (1957- ), actor; David Remnick (1958- ), journalist/editor; Joely Fisher (1967- ), actress; Winona Ryder (1971- ), actress; Gabrielle Union (1972- ), actress; Ben Foster (1980- ), actor; India Eisley (1993- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was Africa's first female elected head of state.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1960, Cassius Clay (later known as Muhammad Ali) made his professional boxing debut, winning a six-round decision over Tunney Hunsaker.
TODAY'S QUOTE: " As I retraced the steps and missteps of my life, I began to stop avoiding memories that triggered emotional flashbacks, and I chose to embrace them as revelations. Each revealed a bread crumb that I had dropped along the way, leading me further on my path to understanding who I truly am." - Gabrielle Union, "We're Going To Need More Wine"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 77 -- age of astronaut John Glenn when he flew into orbit aboard the space shuttle Discovery on this day in 1998, 37 years after he became the first American to orbit the Earth.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 28) and new moon (Nov. 4).