FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 2019

Today is the 74th day of 2019 and the 85th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 44 B.C., Roman emperor Julius Caesar was assassinated by a group of senators led by Marcus Junius Brutus.

In 1820, Maine was admitted as the 23rd U.S. state.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson sent 4,800 U.S. troops into Mexico to capture revolutionary Pancho Villa.

In 1985, the computer manufacturing company Symbolics registered the first internet domain name.

In 2011, security forces opened fire on protesters in Damascus, marking the beginning of the Syrian Civil War.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Jackson (1767-1845), seventh U.S. president; Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933- ), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Judd Hirsch (1935- ), actor; Phil Lesh (1940- ), musician; Sly Stone (1943- ), singer-songwriter; Bobby Bonds (1946-2003), baseball player; Dee Snider (1955- ), singer-songwriter; Bret Michaels (1963- ), singer-songwriter; Mike Tomlin (1972- ), football coach; Eva Longoria (1975- ), actress; will.i.am (1975- ), rapper/record producer; Jai Courtney (1986- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: The salary of the chief justice of the United States was $4,000 in 1789. Chief Justice John Roberts' salary is currently $267,000.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1962, the NBA's Wilt Chamberlain became the first and only player to score 4,000 points in a single season.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "As long as our government is administered for the good of the people, and is regulated by their will; as long as it secures to us the rights of person and of property, liberty of conscience, and of the press, it will be worth defending." -- Andrew Jackson

TODAY'S NUMBER: 2 -- Ranking of "The Godfather," which opened this day in 1972, on the 10th anniversary edition of the American Film Institute's "100 Years ... 100 Movies" list of the greatest American movies of all time. Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane" ranked No. 1.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 14) and full moon (March 20).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments