MONDAY, JUNE 8, 2020
Today is the 160th day of 2020 and the 82nd day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, James Madison, then a member of the House of Representatives, proposed the Bill of Rights to Congress.
In 1949, George Orwell's "Nineteen Eighty-Four" was published.
In 1968, James Earl Ray, who was suspected of assassinating Martin Luther King Jr., was arrested in London.
In 1982, President Ronald Reagan became the first U.S. president to address a joint session of the British Parliament.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Schumann (1810-1856), composer; Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1959), architect; Francis Crick (1916-2004), biophysicist; Barbara Bush (1925-2018), U.S. first lady; Jerry Stiller (1927-2020), comedian/actor; Joan Rivers (1933-2014), comedian/actress; Tim Berners-Lee (1955- ), World Wide Web inventor; Scott Adams (1957- ), cartoonist; Julianna Margulies (1966- ), actress; Kanye West (1977- ), rapper/producer; Maria Menounos (1978- ), actress/TV personality.
TODAY'S FACT: George Orwell died just seven months after "Nineteen Eighty-Four" was published, due to complications from tuberculosis.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1966, the National Football League and the American Football League announced their merger as the NFL, with American and National conferences.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The physician can bury his mistakes, but an architect can only advise his client to plant vines." -- Frank Lloyd Wright
TODAY'S NUMBER: 65 -- seats in the first session of the House of Representatives (1789-1791).
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 5) and last quarter moon (June 12).
