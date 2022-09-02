FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2022

Today is the 245th day of 2022 and the 74th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1666, the Great Fire of London began as a small fire in a bakeshop, ending three days later after destroying more than 13,000 buildings.

In 1789, Congress created the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

In 1901, Vice President Theodore Roosevelt made his "speak softly and carry a big stick" speech on American foreign policy.

In 1963, Alabama Gov. George Wallace stationed state troopers around Tuskegee High School to prevent integration.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Romare Bearden (1911-1988), artist/author; Billy Preston (1946-2006), musician; Nathaniel "Tiny" Archibald (1948- ), basketball player; Terry Bradshaw (1948- ), football player/sportscaster; Christa McAuliffe (1948-1986), teacher/astronaut; Mark Harmon (1951- ), actor; Jimmy Connors (1952- ), tennis player; Eric Dickerson (1960- ), football player; Keanu Reeves (1964- ), actor; Lennox Lewis (1965- ), boxer; Salma Hayek (1966- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: The first ATM in the United States was put into service at Chemical Bank in Rockville Center, New York, on this day in 1969.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1960, Wilma Rudolph ran the 100-meter dash in 11 seconds to claim the gold medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Rome. She was awarded the world record for her sprint, only to have it revoked because wind speeds were higher than allowed.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you're any kind of artist, you make a miraculous journey, and you come back and make some statements in shapes and colors of where you were." -- Romare Bearden

TODAY'S NUMBER: 18 -- books authored by Theodore Roosevelt, including his autobiography, a biography of Oliver Cromwell and his best-selling personal memoir of the Spanish-American War, "The Rough Riders."

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Aug. 27) and first quarter moon (Sept. 3).