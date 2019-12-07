SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2019
Today is the 341st day of 2019 and the 76th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1787, Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, killing 2,403 American soldiers and civilians.
In 1999, the Recording Industry Association of America filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the online file-sharing service Napster.
In 2002, Iraq denied that it had weapons of mass destruction in a United Nations declaration.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Willa Cather (1873-1947), author; Eli Wallach (1915-2014), actor; Ted Knight (1923-1986), actor; Ellen Burstyn (1932- ), actress; Harry Chapin (1942-1981), singer-songwriter; Johnny Bench (1947- ), baseball player; Tom Waits (1949- ), singer-songwriter; Larry Bird (1956- ), basketball player; Jeffrey Wright (1965- ), actor; Patrice O'Neal (1969-2011), actor/comedian; Sara Bareilles (1979- ), singer-songwriter; Emily Browning (1988- ), actress; Nicholas Hoult (1989- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, the Senate voted for a war resolution 82-0. The House of Representatives approved the resolution 388-1.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2007, home-run record holder Barry Bonds pleaded not guilty to lying to investigators about using performance-enhancing drugs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There are some things you learn best in calm, and some in storm." -- Willa Cather, "The Song of the Lark"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 64 -- servicemen lost by the Imperial Japanese Navy during the attack on Pearl Harbor on this day in 1941.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 3) and full moon (Dec. 11).
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2019
Today is the 342nd day of 2019 and the 77th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1941, the United States declared war on Japan and officially entered World War II.
In 1980, John Lennon was shot to death outside his Manhattan apartment building.
In 1991, the leaders of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine signed an agreement dissolving the Soviet Union and establishing the Commonwealth of Independent States.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed into law the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Eli Whitney (1765-1825), inventor; James Thurber (1894-1961), humorist; Sammy Davis Jr. (1925-1990), entertainer; David Carradine (1936-2009), actor; Jim Morrison (1943-1971), singer-songwriter; Kim Basinger (1953- ), actress; Ann Coulter (1961- ), political commentator; Teri Hatcher (1964- ), actress; Kevin Harvick (1975- ), race car driver; Ryan Newman (1977- ), race car driver; Ian Somerhalder (1978- ), actor; Nicki Minaj (1982- ), rapper; Sam Hunt (1984- ), singer-songwriter; Dwight Howard (1985- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: SpaceX became the first private company in the world to successfully launch, place in orbit and recover a spacecraft on this day in 2010.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1940, the Chicago Bears routed the Washington Redskins in the NFL championship game, 73-0. It remains the largest margin of victory in NFL history.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Nowadays most men lead lives of noisy desperation." -- James Thurber, "Further Fables for Our Time"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 500,000 -- pounds of cotton exported by the United States in 1793, before Eli Whitney's invention of the cotton gin. By 1810, the U.S. was exporting 93 million pounds of cotton annually.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 3) and full moon (Dec. 11).
