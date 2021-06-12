TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1939, the Baseball Hall of Fame opened in Cooperstown, New York.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Friendship is like a glass ornament; once it is broken, it can rarely be put back together exactly the same way." -- Charles Kingsley

TODAY'S NUMBER: 28 -- years the Berlin Wall stood separating East and West Berlin.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (June 10) and first quarter moon (June 17).

SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021

Today is the 164th day of 2021 and the 86th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1966, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that police must inform suspects of their rights before questioning them.

In 1967, Thurgood Marshall became the first African American to be nominated as a Supreme Court justice.

In 1971, The New York Times began publishing excerpts from the Pentagon Papers.

In 1996, the Montana Freemen surrendered after an 81-day standoff with federal agents outside Jordan, Montana.