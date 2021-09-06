MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2021

Today is the 249th day of 2021 and the 79th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1522, Ferdinand Magellan's ship, Victoria, docked in Sanlucar, Spain, completing the first global circumnavigation. Magellan himself had died en route.

In 1901, President William McKinley was shot by anarchist Leon Czolgosz in Buffalo, New York. He died eight days later.

In 1972, nine members of the Israeli Olympic team, taken hostage in Munich by Palestinian terrorists the day before, were killed during a failed rescue attempt.

In 1997, funeral services were held in London for Diana, Princess of Wales.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jane Addams (1860-1935), social worker; Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. (1888-1969), businessman/ambassador; Roger Waters (1943- ), rock musician; Swoosie Kurtz (1944- ), actress; Jane Curtin (1947- ), actress/comedian; Jeff Foxworthy (1958- ), comedian/TV personality; Chris Christie (1962- ), politician; Rosie Perez (1964- ), actress; Macy Gray (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Idris Elba (1972- ), actor; John Wall (1990- ), basketball player.