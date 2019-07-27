SATURDAY, JULY 27, 2019
Today is the 208th day of 2019 and the 37th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, Congress established the Department of Foreign Affairs, later renamed the Department of State.
In 1953, a Korean War armistice was signed after three years of fighting.
In 1974, the House of Representatives voted to recommend the first article of impeachment against President Nixon.
In 1996, a bomb exploded in an Atlanta park during the Summer Olympics, killing one person.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Hilaire Belloc (1870-1953), writer/historian; Leo Durocher (1905-1991), baseball player/manager; Norman Lear (1922- ), TV producer/writer; Jerry Van Dyke (1931-2018), actor; Bobbie Gentry (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Peggy Fleming (1948- ), figure skater; Bill Engvall (1957- ), actor/comedian; Triple H (1969- ), professional wrestler; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (1970- ), actor; Maya Rudolph (1972- ), actress; Alex Rodriguez (1975- ), baseball player; Jonathan Rhys Meyers (1977- ), actor; Jordan Spieth (1993- ), golfer.
TODAY'S FACT: The Republic of Korea (South Korea) refused to sign the armistice agreement that ended the Korean War. It has never made a peace treaty with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea).
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1986, 83 years after the Tour de France was established, American cyclist Greg LeMond became the first non-European to win the race.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "When I am dead, I hope it may be said: / 'His sins were scarlet, But his books were read.'" -- Hilaire Belloc, "On His Books"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4 -- Major League Baseball teams (Dodgers, Giants, Cubs and Astros) managed by Leo Durocher on his way to a career total of 2,009 wins.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 24) and new moon (July 31).
SUNDAY, JULY 28, 2019
Today is the 209th day of 2019 and the 38th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia, marking the official beginning of World War I.
In 1932, President Herbert Hoover ordered the U.S. Army to evict the Bonus Army protesters from government property in Washington, D.C.
In 1945, heavy fog caused a diverted U.S. military B-25 bomber to crash into the Empire State Building in New York City, killing 14 people.
In 2005, the Irish Republican Army renounced violence as a political tactic and ordered its units to disarm and cease all terrorist activities.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Beatrix Potter (1866-1943), children's author/illustrator; Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1929-1994), first lady; Bill Bradley (1943- ), basketball player/U.S. senator; Jim Davis (1945- ), cartoonist; Sally Struthers (1947- ), actress; Hugo Chavez (1954-2013), Venezuelan president; Scott Pelley (1957- ), TV journalist; Lori Loughlin (1964- ), actress; Dana White (1969- ), UFC president; Manu Ginobili (1977- ), basketball player; Harry Kane (1993- ), soccer player.
TODAY'S FACT: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was fluent in French, Spanish and Italian.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, Vince Coleman's stolen-base streak ended at 50. The Cardinals outfielder's record-setting streak included six steals from the 1988 season.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I hold that a strongly marked personality can influence descendants for generations." -- Beatrix Potter
TODAY'S NUMBER: 126 -- postseason games won together by San Antonio Spurs teammates Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, the most by any trio of players on a single team in NBA history.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 24) and new moon (July 31).
