SATURDAY, MAY 28, 2022

Today is the 148th day of 2022 and the 70th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1830, President Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act into law.

In 1937, the government of Germany formed the automobile company that would later be known as Volkswagen.

In 1961, English lawyer Peter Benenson's article "The Forgotten Prisoners" was published in London, forming the basis for the human rights organization Amnesty International.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Moore (1779-1852), poet; Jim Thorpe (1888-1953), multisport athlete; Ian Fleming (1908-1964), author; Jerry West (1938- ), basketball player/executive; Rudy Giuliani (1944- ), politician; Gladys Knight (1944- ), singer-songwriter; John Fogerty (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Kylie Minogue (1968- ), singer-songwriter; Marco Rubio (1971- ), politician; Elisabeth Hasselbeck (1977- ), TV personality.

TODAY'S FACT: Leonardo Da Vinci's biographer described "The Last Supper" as "ruined" by deterioration in 1556, less than 60 years after the painting's completion. Da Vinci's masterpiece was put back on display in Milan, Italy, on this day in 1999, after a 22-year restoration.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1957, Major League Baseball's National League owners unanimously approved the moves of the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants to Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Surround yourself with human beings, my dear James. They are easier to fight for than principles." -- Ian Fleming, "Casino Royale"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 7 million -- members and supporters of Amnesty International in more than 150 nations.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 22) and new moon (May 30).

SUNDAY, MAY 29, 2022

Today is the 149th day of 2022 and the 71st day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1453, Ottoman armies captured Constantinople after a 53-day siege, effectively crushing the Byzantine Empire.

In 1790, Rhode Island became the last of the original 13 Colonies to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1848, Wisconsin was admitted as the 30th U.S. state.

In 1953, Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first climbers known to have reached the summit of Mount Everest.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Patrick Henry (1736-1799), attorney/politician; G.K. Chesterton (1874-1936), writer; Bob Hope (1903-2003), comedian/actor; John F. Kennedy (1917-1963), 35th U.S. president; Bob Simon (1941-2015), journalist; Danny Elfman (1953- ), composer; Annette Bening (1958- ), actress; Rupert Everett (1959- ), actor; Melissa Etheridge (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Daniel Tosh (1975- ), comedian/TV personality; Carmelo Anthony (1984- ), basketball player.

TODAY'S FACT: Rhode Island's constitution identifies the state's official name as the "State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations."

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1990, Rickey Henderson stole his 893rd base, breaking Ty Cobb's American League career stolen base record.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "A good novel tells us the truth about its hero; but a bad novel tells us the truth about its author." -- G.K. Chesterton

TODAY'S NUMBER: 19 -- Academy Awards ceremonies for which legendary entertainer Bob Hope served as host or co-host.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 22) and new moon (May 30).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0