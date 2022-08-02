TUESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2022

Today is the 214th day of 2022 and the 43rd day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1790, the first official census of the United States was conducted.

In 1923, President Warren Harding died in San Francisco. Vice President Calvin Coolidge was sworn in as president before dawn the next day.

In 1934, German President Paul von Hindenburg died and was succeeded by Chancellor Adolf Hitler.

In 1939, Albert Einstein wrote a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, requesting that the U.S. research the possibility of atomic weapons.

In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait.

In 2018, Apple Inc. became the world's first trillion-dollar company.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Frederic Auguste Bartholdi (1834-1904), sculptor; Jack Warner (1892-1978), film executive; Myrna Loy (1905-1993), actress; Shimon Peres (1923-2016), Israeli prime minister; James Baldwin (1924-1987), writer; Carroll O'Connor (1924-2001), actor; Lamar Hunt (1932-2006), sports executive; Peter O'Toole (1932-2013), actor; Wes Craven (1939-2015), filmmaker; Isabel Allende (1942- ), writer; Mary-Louise Parker (1964- ), actress; Kevin Smith (1970- ), filmmaker; Sam Worthington (1976- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: The familiar engrossed copy of the Declaration of Independence bearing the signatures of 56 congressional delegates was signed on this day in 1776.

TODAY'S SPORTS: The "Black Sox," eight former Chicago White Sox baseball players charged with defrauding the public in a conspiracy to throw the 1919 World Series, were acquitted on this day in 1921.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is a growing up." -- James Baldwin

TODAY'S NUMBER: 3,929,214 -- population of the United States as recorded in the 1790 census.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (July 28) and first quarter moon (Aug. 5).