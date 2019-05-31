FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2019
Today is the 151st day of 2019 and the 73rd day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1790, President George Washington signed the first U.S. copyright law.
In 1889, the failure of the South Fork Dam on Pennsylvania's Lake Conemaugh caused a huge flood that engulfed Johnstown, Pennsylvania, claiming 2,209 lives.
In 1970, an undersea earthquake off the coast of the Ancash region of Peru caused a massive avalanche that resulted in an estimated 74,000 fatalities.
In 2005, an article in Vanity Fair magazine revealed that former FBI official W. Mark Felt was the anonymous Watergate scandal whistleblower known as "Deep Throat."
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Walt Whitman (1819-1892), poet/journalist; Pope Pius XI (1857-1939); Norman Vincent Peale (1898-1993), religious leader/author; Clint Eastwood (1930- ), actor/director; Johnny Paycheck (1938-2003), singer-songwriter; Joe Namath (1943- ), football player; John Bonham (1948-1980), drummer; Tom Berenger (1949- ), actor; Lea Thompson (1961- ), actress; Brooke Shields (1965- ), actress; Archie Panjabi (1972- ), actress; Colin Farrell (1976- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Copyright laws established in 1998 state that copyright protections last for the lifetime of the author, plus an additional 70 years.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1937, New York Giants pitcher Carl Hubbell's 24-game winning streak came to an end with a 10-3 loss to the Brooklyn Robins.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I think of few heroic actions, which cannot be traced to the artistical impulse. He who does great deeds, does them from his innate sensitiveness to moral beauty." -- Walt Whitman
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2.6 -- diameter (in miles) of the widest tornado in recorded history, an EF5 tornado that struck El Reno, Oklahoma, on this day in 2013.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 26) and new moon (June 3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.