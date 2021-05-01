SATURDAY, MAY 1, 2021
Today is the 121st day of 2021 and the 43rd day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1840, the Penny Black, the world's first adhesive postage stamp, was issued in Great Britain.
In 1866, racial violence broke out in Memphis, Tennessee; in a three-day span, 45 African-Americans were killed.
In 1898, the U.S. Navy, led by Commodore George Dewey, defeated the Spanish Pacific fleet at Manila Bay in the first battle of the Spanish-American War.
In 2011, President Barack Obama announced that U.S. forces had killed Osama bin Laden, mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, in a nighttime raid in Pakistan.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Martha "Calamity Jane" Burke (1852-1903), frontierswoman; Jack Paar (1918-2004), comedian/TV host; Joseph Heller (1923-1999), author/playwright; Scott Carpenter (1925-2013), astronaut; John Woo (1946- ), filmmaker; Tim McGraw (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Wes Anderson (1969- ), filmmaker; James Badge Dale (1978- ), actor; Wes Welker (1981- ), football player; Jamie Dornan (1982- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Japan formally annexed Korea in 1910 and held possession of the former "Hermit Kingdom" until after World War II.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1991, Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics stole his 939th base, setting a new major-league record. Later that evening, Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan threw his seventh career no-hitter, breaking his own record.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "(They) agreed that it was neither possible nor necessary to educate people who never questioned anything." -- Joseph Heller, "Catch-22"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,250 -- architectural height (in feet) of the Empire State Building in New York City, dedicated on this day in 1931.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (April 26) and last quarter moon (May 3).
SUNDAY, MAY 2, 2021
Today is the 122nd day of 2021 and the 44th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1536, King Henry VIII of England had Anne Boleyn, Queen of England, arrested and imprisoned on charges of high treason.
In 1611, the King James Bible was published in London.
In 1918, General Motors Corp. purchased Chevrolet Motor Co.
In 1945, tens of thousands of German troops in Berlin surrendered to the Soviet Union's Red Army.
In 2007, the International Criminal Court issued the first two arrest warrants for individuals accused of war crimes in Darfur, Sudan.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lorenz Hart (1895-1943), lyricist; Benjamin Spock (1903-1998), author/physician; Engelbert Humperdinck (1936- ), singer; Larry Gatlin (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Christine Baranski (1952- ), actress; Donatella Versace (1955- ), fashion designer; Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (1972- ), wrestler/actor; David Beckham (1975- ), soccer player; Lily Allen (1985- ), singer-songwriter; Kyle Busch (1985- ), race car driver; Paul George (1990- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: King James VI became king of Scotland after the death of his father, Lord Darnley, and the imprisonment of his mother, Mary, Queen of Scots, in 1567, when he was 13 months old.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1920, the Indianapolis ABCs defeated the Chicago American Giants, 4-2, in the first baseball game of the Negro National League.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I grew up where, when a door closed, a window didn't open. The only thing I had was cracks. I'd do everything to get through those cracks -- scratch, claw, bite, push, bleed. Now the opportunity is here. The door is wide open, and it's as big as a garage. " -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,130 -- record-setting consecutive games streak by Lou Gehrig, "The Iron Horse" of the New York Yankees, which ended when he benched himself for poor play on this day in 1939. Cal Ripken Jr. surpassed Gehrig's consecutive games record in 1995.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (April 26) and last quarter moon (May 3).