TODAY'S FACT: King James VI became king of Scotland after the death of his father, Lord Darnley, and the imprisonment of his mother, Mary, Queen of Scots, in 1567, when he was 13 months old.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1920, the Indianapolis ABCs defeated the Chicago American Giants, 4-2, in the first baseball game of the Negro National League.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I grew up where, when a door closed, a window didn't open. The only thing I had was cracks. I'd do everything to get through those cracks -- scratch, claw, bite, push, bleed. Now the opportunity is here. The door is wide open, and it's as big as a garage. " -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,130 -- record-setting consecutive games streak by Lou Gehrig, "The Iron Horse" of the New York Yankees, which ended when he benched himself for poor play on this day in 1939. Cal Ripken Jr. surpassed Gehrig's consecutive games record in 1995.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (April 26) and last quarter moon (May 3).

