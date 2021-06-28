MONDAY, JUNE 28, 2021

Today is the 179th day of 2021 and the ninth day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1914, Franz Ferdinand, Archduke of Austria, was assassinated by a Serbian nationalist, sparking World War I.

In 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed, ending World War I.

In 1950, North Korean troops captured Seoul.

In 1965, the United States launched its first major military offensive in Vietnam.

In 2004, the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq transferred sovereignty to an interim Iraqi government.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640), painter; Jean-Jacques Rousseau (1712-1778), philosopher; Joseph Joachim (1831-1907), violinist; Richard Rodgers (1902-1979), composer; Mel Brooks (1926- ), actor/filmmaker; Kathy Bates (1948- ), actress; John Elway (1960- ), football player/executive; John Cusack (1966- ), actor; Mary Stuart Masterson (1966- ), actress; Mike White (1970- ), filmmaker; Elon Musk (1971- ), business magnate/inventor; Rob Dyrdek (1974- ), skateboarder/actor.

TODAY'S FACT: President Woodrow Wilson was the first of the leaders at Versailles to sign the treaty ending World War I.