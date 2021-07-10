SATURDAY, JULY 10, 2021
Today is the 191st day of 2021 and the 21st day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1821, the United States took possession of Florida, which it had purchased from Spain.
In 1890, Wyoming was admitted as the 44th state.
In 1940, Nazi forces began an air attack on southern Britain that would last 114 days and become known as the Battle of Britain.
In 1962, AT&T (in conjunction with NASA) launched the first privately owned satellite, Telstar 1.
In 1991, Boris Yeltsin took office as the first popularly elected president in Russia's history.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Calvin (1509-1564), theologian/reformer; Nikola Tesla (1856-1943), physicist/engineer; Marcel Proust (1871-1922), author/critic; Carl Orff (1895-1982), composer; David Brinkley (1920-2003), TV journalist; Alice Munro (1931- ), author; Arthur Ashe (1943-1993), tennis player; Arlo Guthrie (1947- ), singer-songwriter; Urban Meyer (1964- ), football coach; Sofia Vergara (1972- ), actress; Chiwetel Ejiofor (1977- ), actor; Jessica Simpson (1980- ), actress/singer.
TODAY'S FACT: The United Kingdom's Royal Air Force, which battled the German Luftwaffe during the Battle of Britain, counted 11 American pilots among its 2,900 members.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1999, the U.S. soccer team defeated China 5-4 to win the Women's World Cup in Pasadena, California.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost." -- Arthur Ashe
TODAY'S NUMBER: 134 -- temperature (in degrees Fahrenheit) reached on this day in 1913 in Death Valley, California, the hottest peak temperature on U.S. record.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (July 9) and first quarter moon (July 17).
SUNDAY, JULY 11, 2021
Today is the 192nd day of 2021 and the 22nd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1798, the U.S. Marine Corps was reestablished, having been disbanded since April 1783.
In 1804, former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton was fatally wounded in a duel with Vice President Aaron Burr.
In 1960, Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" was published.
In 1987, the United Nations estimated that the world's population had reached 5 billion.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Quincy Adams (1767-1848), sixth U.S. president; E.B. White (1899-1985), author; Yul Brynner (1920-1985), actor; David Kelly (1929-2012), actor; Giorgio Armani (1934- ), fashion designer; Leon Spinks (1953-2021), boxer; Sela Ward (1956- ), actress; Suzanne Vega (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Jeff Corwin (1967- ), naturalist/TV personality; Lil' Kim (1975- ), rapper; Patrick Peterson (1990- ), football player; Alessia Cara (1996- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: William Howard Taft, who was sworn in as chief justice of the United States on this day in 1921, is the only person in history to serve as both chief justice and president of the United States.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1914, Babe Ruth made his major league debut, pitching seven innings for the Boston Red Sox in a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The world is full of people who have never, since childhood, met an open doorway with an open mind." -- E.B. White
TODAY'S NUMBER: 18 -- documented duels between 1798 and 1845 at the site known as the Heights of Weehawken in New Jersey, where the Burr-Hamilton duel took place.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (July 9) and first quarter moon (July 17).