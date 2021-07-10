TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1999, the U.S. soccer team defeated China 5-4 to win the Women's World Cup in Pasadena, California.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost." -- Arthur Ashe

TODAY'S NUMBER: 134 -- temperature (in degrees Fahrenheit) reached on this day in 1913 in Death Valley, California, the hottest peak temperature on U.S. record.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (July 9) and first quarter moon (July 17).

SUNDAY, JULY 11, 2021

Today is the 192nd day of 2021 and the 22nd day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1798, the U.S. Marine Corps was reestablished, having been disbanded since April 1783.

In 1804, former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton was fatally wounded in a duel with Vice President Aaron Burr.

In 1960, Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" was published.

In 1987, the United Nations estimated that the world's population had reached 5 billion.