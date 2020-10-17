SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2020
Today is the 291st day of 2020 and the 26th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1931, Al Capone was convicted of income tax evasion and sentenced to 11 years in prison.
In 1933, German refugee Albert Einstein immigrated to the United States, where he would live and work for the rest of his life.
In 1989, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California, killing more than 60 people.
In 2006, the U.S. population topped 300 million for the first time.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Arthur (1900-1991), actress; Jerry Siegel (1914-1996), writer/illustrator; Arthur Miller (1915-2005), playwright/novelist; Rita Hayworth (1918-1987), actress; Beverly Garland (1926-2008), actress; Evel Knievel (1938-2007), stunt performer; Michael McKean (1947- ), actor; Mae Jemison (1956- ), scientist/astronaut; Norm Macdonald (1959- ), actor/comedian; Mike Judge (1962- ), animator/writer/director; Ernie Els (1969- ), golfer; Wyclef Jean (1969- ), rapper/producer; Eminem (1972- ), rapper; Felicity Jones (1983- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1952, Albert Einstein was offered the post of Israeli president, which he politely declined.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, the International Olympic Committee expelled American Olympic sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos from further participation in the Games in Mexico City for raising their fists in protest against racial discrimination during the victory ceremony the previous day.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Once I got into space, I was feeling very comfortable in the universe. I felt like I had a right to be anywhere in this universe, that I belonged here as much as any speck of stardust, any comet, any planet." -- Mae Jemison
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4 -- performances in 1944 of Arthur Miller's first play, "The Man Who Had All the Luck," before it closed to poor reviews.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 16) and first quarter moon (Oct. 23).
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2020
Today is the 292nd day of 2020 and the 27th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1767, the boundary between Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania (the Mason-Dixon Line) was established.
In 1962, Drs. James Watson, Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins won the Nobel Prize in medicine/physiology for uncovering the double-helix structure of DNA.
In 2001, four al-Qaida members were sentenced to life in prison for bombing the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Pierre Trudeau (1919-2000), Canadian prime minister; Jesse Helms (1921-2008), U.S. senator; Chuck Berry (1926-2017), singer-songwriter; George C. Scott (1927-1999), actor; Peter Boyle (1935-2006), actor; Mike Ditka (1939- ), football coach/player; Wendy Wasserstein (1950-2006), playwright; Martina Navratilova (1956- ), tennis player; Jean-Claude Van Damme (1960- ), actor; Wynton Marsalis (1961- ), jazz musician; Esperanza Spalding (1984- ), singer-songwriter; Lindsey Vonn (1984- ), skier; Zac Efron (1987- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The Mason-Dixon Line surveyed by Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon in 1767 left a "wedge" of land in dispute between Delaware and Pennsylvania until 1921.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1977, New York Yankees outfielder Reggie Jackson hit three home runs on three consecutive swings against three different Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers, leading his team to an 8-4 win (and the series win) in Game 6 of the World Series.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "You can grow up with literally nothing and you don't suffer if you know you're loved and valued." -- Esperanza Spalding
TODAY'S NUMBER: $556.37 -- Herman Melville's total earnings from the 3,715 copies of "Moby-Dick" that sold during his lifetime. The now-classic novel was first published as a three-volume edition titled "The Whale" on this day in 1851.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 16) and first quarter moon (Oct. 23).
