TODAY'S QUOTE: "Once I got into space, I was feeling very comfortable in the universe. I felt like I had a right to be anywhere in this universe, that I belonged here as much as any speck of stardust, any comet, any planet." -- Mae Jemison

TODAY'S NUMBER: 4 -- performances in 1944 of Arthur Miller's first play, "The Man Who Had All the Luck," before it closed to poor reviews.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 16) and first quarter moon (Oct. 23).

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2020

Today is the 292nd day of 2020 and the 27th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1767, the boundary between Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania (the Mason-Dixon Line) was established.

In 1962, Drs. James Watson, Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins won the Nobel Prize in medicine/physiology for uncovering the double-helix structure of DNA.

In 2001, four al-Qaida members were sentenced to life in prison for bombing the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.