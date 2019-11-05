TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2019
Today is the 309th day of 2019 and the 44th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1605, Guy Fawkes was arrested in a Westminster Palace cellar, which thwarted the Gunpowder Plot to assassinate King James I of England and Ireland.
In 1940, incumbent Franklin D. Roosevelt defeated challenger Wendell Willkie to win an unprecedented third presidential term.
In 2009, a U.S. Army major fatally shot 13 people and wounded 32 others at Fort Hood in Texas.
In 2017, a gunman fatally shot 26 people and wounded 20 others at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ida Tarbell (1857-1944), journalist; Roy Rogers (1911-1998), actor/singer; Vivien Leigh (1913-1967), actress; Art Garfunkel (1941- ), singer; Sam Shepard (1943-2017), playwright/actor; Bill Walton (1952- ), basketball player/commentator; Bryan Adams (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Tilda Swinton (1960- ), actress; Famke Janssen (1965- ), actress; Sam Rockwell (1968- ), actor; Ryan Adams (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Bubba Watson (1978- ), golfer; Kevin Jonas (1987- ), musician.
TODAY'S FACT: American inventor George B. Selden patented the first automobile on this day in 1895.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1994, 45-year-old George Foreman knocked out 26-year-old Michael Moorer to become the oldest boxer to win the heavyweight championship.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I've heard writers talk about 'discovering a voice,' but for me that wasn't a problem. There were so many voices that I didn't know where to start." -- Sam Shepard
TODAY'S NUMBER: $100 -- amount of the fine levied against suffragist Susan B. Anthony for voting, which was illegal for women, on this day in 1872.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 4) and full moon (Nov. 12).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.