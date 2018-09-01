SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2018
Today is the 244th day of 2018 and the 73rd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1897, the first section of Boston's subway system -- the first underground public transportation in the United States -- opened.
In 1939, Germany invaded Poland, marking the beginning of World War II.
In 1985, American and French researchers discovered the wreckage of the luxury liner Titanic on the ocean floor near Newfoundland.
In 2004, Chechen militants took more than 1,100 people hostage at a school in Beslan, Russia.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Engelbert Humperdinck (1854-1921), composer; Edgar Rice Burroughs (1875-1950), author/journalist; Richard Farnsworth (1920-2000), actor; Rocky Marciano (1923-1969), boxer; Conway Twitty (1933-1993), singer-songwriter; Alan Dershowitz (1938- ), attorney; Lily Tomlin (1939- ), actress/comedian; Barry Gibb (1946- ), singer-songwriter; James Rebhorn (1948-2014), actor; Gloria Estefan (1957- ), singer-songwriter; Padma Lakshmi (1970- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: "A Trip to the Moon," widely considered the first science-fiction film, was released in France on this day in 1902.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1964, San Francisco Giants pitcher Masanori Murakami became the first Japanese player to play in the American major leagues, pitching a scoreless eighth inning in a 4-1 loss to the New York Mets at Shea Stadium in New York City.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If I had followed my better judgment always, my life would have been a very dull one." -- Edgar Rice Burroughs
TODAY'S NUMBER: 900 -- unmarked graves unearthed by workers building the first section of the Boston subway system in the late 19th century.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 26) and last quarter moon (Sept. 2).
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2018
Today is the 245th day of 2018 and the 74th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1666, the Great Fire of London began as a small fire in a bakeshop, ending three days later after destroying more than 13,000 buildings.
In 1789, Congress created the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
In 1901, Vice President Theodore Roosevelt made his "speak softly and carry a big stick" speech on American foreign policy.
In 1963, Alabama Gov. George Wallace stationed state troopers around Tuskegee High School to prevent integration.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Romare Bearden (1911-1988), artist/author; Nathaniel "Tiny" Archibald (1948- ), basketball player; Terry Bradshaw (1948- ), sportscaster/football player; Christa McAuliffe (1948-1986), teacher/astronaut; Mark Harmon (1951- ), actor; Jimmy Connors (1952- ), tennis player; Eric Dickerson (1960- ), football player; Keanu Reeves (1964- ), actor; Lennox Lewis (1965- ), boxer; Salma Hayek (1966- ), actress; Katt Williams (1971- ), comedian.
TODAY'S FACT: The first ATM in the United States was put into service at Chemical Bank in Rockville Center, New York, on this day in 1969.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1960, Wilma Rudolph ran the 100-meter dash in 11 seconds to claim the gold medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Rome. She was awarded the world record for her sprint, only to have it revoked because wind speeds were higher than allowed.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The artist has to be something like a whale swimming with his mouth wide open, absorbing everything until he has what he really needs." -- Romare Bearden
TODAY'S NUMBER: 18 -- books authored by Theodore Roosevelt, including his autobiography, a biography of Oliver Cromwell and his best-selling personal memoir of the Spanish-American War, "The Rough Riders."
TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (Sept. 2).
