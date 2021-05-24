MONDAY, MAY 24, 2021

Today is the 144th day of 2021 and the 66th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1844, Samuel Morse sent the first electrical telegraph message, "What hath God wrought," from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to an assistant in Baltimore.

In 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge opened in New York City.

In 1941, the German battleship Bismarck sank the British battle cruiser HMS Hood, killing 1,415 crewmen and leaving just three survivors.

In 1994, the four men convicted of the 1993 bombing of New York's World Trade Center were each sentenced to 240 years in prison.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Queen Victoria (1819-1901), British monarch; H.B. Reese (1879-1956), candy maker; Bob Dylan (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Patti LaBelle (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Priscilla Presley (1945- ), actress; Jim Broadbent (1949- ), actor; Kristen Scott Thomas (1960- ), actress; Michael Chabon (1963- ), author; John C. Reilly (1965- ), actor; Tracy McGrady (1979- ), basketball player; Joey Logano (1990- ), race car driver.