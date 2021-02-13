SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2021
Today is the 44th day of 2021 and the 55th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1542, Catherine Howard, fifth wife of King Henry VIII, was executed on grounds of treason for committing adultery.
In 1945, Allied aircraft began bombing the German city of Dresden.
In 1960, France successfully detonated its first atomic bomb.
In 2000, the last of Charles Schulz's original "Peanuts" comic strips ran in Sunday papers, one day after the cartoonist's death.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Grant Wood (1891-1942), artist; Tennessee Ernie Ford (1919-1991), singer/actor; Chuck Yeager (1923-2020), aviator; Kim Novak (1933- ), actress; Stockard Channing (1944- ), actress; Jerry Springer (1944- ), TV personality; Mike Krzyzewski (1947- ), basketball coach; Peter Gabriel (1950- ), singer-songwriter; Henry Rollins (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Neal McDonough (1966- ), actor; Randy Moss (1977- ), football player; Mena Suvari (1979- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The central event of author Kurt Vonnegut's celebrated novel "Slaughterhouse-Five" is the Allied bombing of the city of Dresden during World War II. Estimates of civilian casualties from the bombings range from 35,000 to 135,000.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1920, the Negro National League was established at a YMCA in Kansas City, Missouri, becoming the first black professional baseball league.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "All the good ideas I ever had came to me while I was milking a cow." -- Grant Wood
TODAY'S NUMBER: 300 -- estimated number of nuclear weapons in France's stockpile as of 2021.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 11) and first quarter (Feb. 19).
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2021
Today is the 45th day of 2021 and the 56th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1859, Oregon was admitted as the 33rd U.S. state.
In 1912, Arizona was admitted as the 48th U.S. state.
In 1929, seven mob associates were shot and killed in a Chicago garage in the St. Valentine's Day Massacre.
In 2003, Dolly the sheep, the first mammal cloned from an adult cell, was euthanized at the age of 6.
In 2005, the video-sharing website YouTube.com was founded.
In 2018, a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jack Benny (1894-1974), actor/comedian; Mel Allen (1913-1996), sports broadcaster; Herbert Hauptman (1917-2011), mathematician; Florence Henderson (1934-2016), actress; Michael Bloomberg (1942- ), business magnate/politician; Gregory Hines (1946-2003), dancer/actor; Jim Kelly (1960- ), football player; Meg Tilly (1960- ), actress; Simon Pegg (1970- ), actor; Rob Thomas (1972- ), singer-songwriter; Jim Jefferies (1977- ), actor/comedian; Freddie Highmore (1992- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The U.S. Congress approved the use of voting machines in federal elections on this day in 1899.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1988, Bobby Allison became the oldest driver (age 50) to win the Daytona 500, while his son Davey finished second. It was the race's first 1-2 father-son finish.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "One of the things about working on stage -- actually, about working in show business, that is -- is that it's such a collaborative effort. I suppose that everything in life is -- every endeavor where people are able to be successful." -- Gregory Hines
TODAY'S NUMBER: $5 -- Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster Mel Allen's per-game salary when he became the New York Yankees' radio announcer in 1935.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 11) and first quarter (Feb. 19).