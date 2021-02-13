TODAY'S QUOTE: "All the good ideas I ever had came to me while I was milking a cow." -- Grant Wood

TODAY'S NUMBER: 300 -- estimated number of nuclear weapons in France's stockpile as of 2021.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 11) and first quarter (Feb. 19).

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2021

Today is the 45th day of 2021 and the 56th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1859, Oregon was admitted as the 33rd U.S. state.

In 1912, Arizona was admitted as the 48th U.S. state.

In 1929, seven mob associates were shot and killed in a Chicago garage in the St. Valentine's Day Massacre.

In 2003, Dolly the sheep, the first mammal cloned from an adult cell, was euthanized at the age of 6.

In 2005, the video-sharing website YouTube.com was founded.

In 2018, a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others.