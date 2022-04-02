SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 2022

Today is the 92nd day of 2022 and the 14th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1792, Congress passed the Coinage Act, establishing the U.S. Mint.

In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis fled Richmond, Virginia, as Union forces closed in on the Confederate capital.

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress for a declaration of war against Germany.

In 1982, Argentine forces mounted amphibious landings on the British-held Falkland Islands, marking the beginning of the Falklands War.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Hans Christian Andersen (1805-1875), writer; Emile Zola (1840-1902), author/critic; Walter Chrysler (1875-1940), Chrysler founder; Max Ernst (1891-1976), artist; Buddy Ebsen (1908-2003), actor; Alec Guinness (1914-2000), actor; Jack Webb (1920-1982), actor; Marvin Gaye (1939-1984), singer-songwriter; Emmylou Harris (1947- ), singer-songwriter; Christopher Meloni (1961- ), actor; Clark Gregg (1962- ), actor; Michael Fassbender (1977- ), actor; Jesse Plemons (1988- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: Writer Emile Zola is entombed at the Pantheon in Paris, where he shares a crypt with fellow authors Alexandre Dumas and Victor Hugo.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1931, Jackie Mitchell, a 17-year-old female pitcher, struck out both Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in an exhibition match between the Class AA minor league Chattanooga Lookouts and the New York Yankees.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Before he goes into the water, a diver cannot know what he will bring back." -- Max Ernst

TODAY'S NUMBER: 4,700 -- area (in square miles) of the Falkland Islands, which is slightly less than the state of Connecticut.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 31) and first quarter moon (April 8).

SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022

Today is the 93rd day of 2022 and the 15th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1865, Union forces captured Richmond, Virginia, the capital of the Confederacy.

In 1882, American outlaw Jesse James was killed by Robert Ford, a member of James' own gang who hoped to earn a state reward.

In 1948, President Harry Truman signed into law the Marshall Plan aid bill, which was designed to help rebuild war-torn Europe.

In 1996, "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski was arrested at his cabin near Lincoln, Montana.

In 2010, Apple Inc. released the first iPad tablet computer.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Washington Irving (1783-1859), writer; Doris Day (1922-2019), singer/actress; Marlon Brando (1924-2004), actor; Gus Grissom (1926-1967), astronaut; Jane Goodall (1934- ), primatologist; Wayne Newton (1942- ), singer; Sandra Boynton (1953- ), humorist/illustrator; Alec Baldwin (1958- ), actor; David Hyde Pierce (1959- ), actor; Eddie Murphy (1961- ), actor/comedian; Ben Mendelsohn (1969- ), actor; Adam Scott (1973- ), actor; Cobie Smulders (1982- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: After Marlon Brando returned his script for "On the Waterfront" twice, Frank Sinatra was cast in the lead role. Brando was ultimately convinced to star and went on to win an Oscar for his iconic performance.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1988, Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins won the NHL's Art Ross trophy as the league's top scorer, ending Wayne Gretzky's streak of consecutive scoring titles at seven.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "A tart temper never mellows with age, and a sharp tongue is the only edged tool that grows keener with constant use." -- Washington Irving, "Rip Van Winkle"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 214,488 -- offshore entities (used as tax havens) revealed in the "Panama Papers," a massive leak of financial and legal documents first published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists on this day in 2016.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 31) and first quarter moon (April 8).

