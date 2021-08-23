MONDAY, AUGUST 23, 2021
Today is the 235th day of 2020 and the 65th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1305, Scottish leader William Wallace was executed in London.
In 1939, Germany's Adolf Hitler and the Soviet Union's Joseph Stalin signed a nonaggression pact.
In 1942, the Battle of Stalingrad began as German and Soviet troops fought for control of the city.
In 1966, the Lunar Orbiter 1 spacecraft transmitted the first photo of Earth from orbit around the moon.
In 1999, the first cases of West Nile virus in the Western Hemisphere were reported in New York City.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Ernest Henley (1849-1903), poet; Edgar Lee Masters (1868-1950), author; Ernie Bushmiller (1905-1982), cartoonist; Gene Kelly (1912-1996), actor/dancer; Vera Miles (1929- ), actress; Barbara Eden (1931- ), actress; Shelley Long (1949- ), actress; Rick Springfield (1949- ), singer/musician; Jay Mohr (1970- ), actor/comedian; River Phoenix (1970-1993), actor; Ray Park (1974- ), actor/stuntman; Kobe Bryant (1978-2020), basketball player; Jeremy Lin (1988- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1973, an attempted bank robbery led to a hostage situation in Stockholm, Sweden. The behavior of the victims gave rise to the term "Stockholm syndrome" to describe the condition in which hostages develop sympathetic feelings toward their captors.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, Taiwan won its first Little League World Series. The island's teams went on to win nine more titles in the next 12 years.
TODAY'S QUOTE: " I don't want to get into the habit of thinking about my career because when it comes down to it, it's not really that important. I could die tomorrow, and the world would go on." -- River Phoenix
TODAY'S NUMBER: 22 -- listings with the surname Hitler in the New York City phone book prior to World War II. None were listed there when the war ended.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 22) and last quarter moon (Aug. 30).