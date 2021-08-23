TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, Taiwan won its first Little League World Series. The island's teams went on to win nine more titles in the next 12 years.

TODAY'S QUOTE: " I don't want to get into the habit of thinking about my career because when it comes down to it, it's not really that important. I could die tomorrow, and the world would go on." -- River Phoenix

TODAY'S NUMBER: 22 -- listings with the surname Hitler in the New York City phone book prior to World War II. None were listed there when the war ended.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 22) and last quarter moon (Aug. 30).

