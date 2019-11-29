FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2019
Today is the 333rd day of 2019 and the 68th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1929, Richard Byrd and Brent Balchen became the first men to fly over the South Pole.
In 1947, the United Nations approved the partition of Palestine between Arabs and Jews.
In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson formed the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
In 1972, the first commercially successful video game, "Pong," was released in California.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Louisa May Alcott (1832-1888), author; C.S. Lewis (1898-1963), scholar/author; Adam Clayton Powell Jr. (1908-1972), civil rights leader/politician; Vin Scully (1927- ), sportscaster; Chuck Mangione (1940- ), musician/composer; Garry Shandling (1949-2016), actor/comedian; Joel Coen (1954- ), filmmaker; Howie Mandel (1955- ), actor/TV personality; Don Cheadle (1964- ), actor; Mariano Rivera (1969- ), baseball player; Anna Faris (1976- ), actress; Lucas Black (1982- ), actor; Russell Wilson (1988- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: One of the first video games was created in 1958 by William Higginbotham, a physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven lab. The game, "Tennis for Two," was very similar to "Pong."
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1997, legendary Grambling State University Tigers football coach Eddie Robinson coached his last game, a 30-7 loss to the Southern University Jaguars. Robinson had coached the Tigers for 55 seasons.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The power of finding beauty in the humblest things makes home happy and life lovely." -- Louisa May Alcott
TODAY'S NUMBER: 8,327 -- feet below sea level at the lowest point in Antarctica's Bentley Subglacial Trench, the world's lowest elevation not covered by ocean.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Nov. 26) and first quarter moon (Dec. 3).
