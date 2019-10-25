FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2019
Today is the 298th day of 2019 and the 33rd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1415, King Henry V led his English forces to victory at the Battle of Agincourt in northern France.
In 1971, the U.N. General Assembly voted to admit the People's Republic of China as the country's "official" government, expelling Taiwan.
In 1983, U.S. troops invaded Grenada to secure the safety of American medical students on the island and to overthrow a Marxist regime.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Georges Bizet (1838-1875), composer; Pablo Picasso (1881-1973), artist; Charles Coughlin (1891-1979), radio host/priest; Minnie Pearl (1912-1996), comedian; Marion Ross (1928- ), actress; Bob Knight (1940- ), basketball coach; Helen Reddy (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Anne Tyler (1941- ), author; James Carville (1944- ), political consultant/commentator; Midori (1971- ), violinist; Pedro Martinez (1971- ), baseball player; Craig Robinson (1971- ), actor; Zadie Smith (1975- ), author; Katy Perry (1984- ), singer.
TODAY'S FACT: Pablo Picasso's birth name was Pablo Diego Jose Francisco de Paula Juan Nepomuceno Maria de los Remedios Cipriano de la Santisima Trinidad Ruiz y Picasso. He was named after a variety of relatives and saints.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1986, the New York Mets defeated the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the World Series after a routine ground ball rolled between the legs of Boston first-baseman Bill Buckner, allowing the winning run and capping the Mets' 10th-inning, come-from-behind victory. The Mets won Game 7 two nights later to earn the championship.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Every moment happens twice: inside and outside, and they are two different histories." -- Zadie Smith, "White Teeth"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 11 -- age at which violinist Midori made her concert debut with the New York Philharmonic.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 21) and new moon (Oct. 27).
