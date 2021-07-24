SATURDAY, JULY 24, 2021
Today is the 205th day of 2021 and the 35th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1847, Brigham Young and the first Mormon pioneers arrived at Utah's Salt Lake Valley.
In 1866, Tennessee became the first Confederate state to be readmitted to the Union following the Civil War.
In 1959, the "Kitchen Debate" between Vice President Richard Nixon and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev took place in Moscow.
In 1998, a lone gunman opened fire in the U.S. Capitol building, killing two police officers.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Simon Bolivar (1783-1830), South American liberator; Alexandre Dumas (1802-1870), playwright/novelist; Amelia Earhart (1897-1937), aviator; Pat Oliphant (1935- ), cartoonist; Gallagher (1946- ), comedian; Gus Van Sant (1952- ), filmmaker; Karl Malone (1963- ), basketball player; Barry Bonds (1964- ), baseball player; Jennifer Lopez (1969- ), actress/singer; Patty Jenkins (1971- ), filmmaker; Rose Byrne (1979- ), actress; Elisabeth Moss (1982- ), actress; Anna Paquin (1982- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1911, American historian Hiram Bingham rediscovered the ancient Incan city of Machu Picchu, which had been largely forgotten by those outside its immediate area in Peru.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1983, umpires at Yankee Stadium in New York nullified a two-run home run in the ninth inning by George Brett of the Kansas City Royals, due to excessive pine tar on Brett's bat. The ruling was later overturned, and the Royals won the restarted game 5-4 on Aug. 18.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Moral wounds have this peculiarity - they may be hidden, but they never close; always painful, always ready to bleed when touched, they remain fresh and open in the heart." -- Alexandre Dumas, "The Count of Monte Cristo"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 16.7 million -- reported worldwide membership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (aka Mormons) in 2020.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 23) and last quarter moon (July 31).
SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021
Today is the 206th day of 2021 and the 36th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing U.S. commonwealth.
In 1978, Louise Joy Brown, the first baby to be conceived via in vitro fertilization, was born in Greater Manchester, England.
In 2005, two major unions, the Teamsters and the Service Employees International Union, withdrew from the AFL-CIO.
In 2010, the website WikiLeaks released the "Afghan War Diary," containing more than 75,000 secret documents from the United States' war in Afghanistan.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Knox (1750-1806), first U.S. secretary of war; Maxfield Parrish (1870-1966), painter/illustrator; Eric Hoffer (1902-1983), philosopher; Rosalind Franklin (1920-1958), biophysicist; Estelle Getty (1923-2008), actress; Walter Payton (1954-1999), football player; Iman (1955- ), model/actress; Thurston Moore (1958- ), musician; Matt LeBlanc (1967- ), actor; Lauren Faust (1974- ), animator.
TODAY'S FACT: The Viking Orbiter 1 spacecraft, while searching for potential landing sites for the Viking 2 Lander, snapped the famous "Face on Mars" photo of the planet's surface on this day in 1976.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1976, American Edwin Moses ran in his first international track and field event at the Montreal Olympics -- the 400m hurdles -- and won a gold medal, with a record-setting time of 47.64 seconds.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I have laugh lines -- not wrinkles." -- Iman
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4.9 million -- approximate combined membership of the Teamsters and the Service Employees International unions in 2020.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 23) and last quarter moon (July 31).