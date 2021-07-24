TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1983, umpires at Yankee Stadium in New York nullified a two-run home run in the ninth inning by George Brett of the Kansas City Royals, due to excessive pine tar on Brett's bat. The ruling was later overturned, and the Royals won the restarted game 5-4 on Aug. 18.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Moral wounds have this peculiarity - they may be hidden, but they never close; always painful, always ready to bleed when touched, they remain fresh and open in the heart." -- Alexandre Dumas, "The Count of Monte Cristo"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 16.7 million -- reported worldwide membership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (aka Mormons) in 2020.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 23) and last quarter moon (July 31).

SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

Today is the 206th day of 2021 and the 36th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing U.S. commonwealth.

In 1978, Louise Joy Brown, the first baby to be conceived via in vitro fertilization, was born in Greater Manchester, England.

In 2005, two major unions, the Teamsters and the Service Employees International Union, withdrew from the AFL-CIO.