TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2012, American swimmer Michael Phelps broke Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina's long-standing career Olympic medal record, winning his 19th medal with a victory in the 4-x-200 relay.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "For a country is considered the more civilized the more the wisdom and efficiency of its laws hinder a weak man from becoming too weak or a powerful one too powerful." -- Primo Levi, "If This Is a Man"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 11 million -- estimated population of Cuba in 2021.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1, 2021

Today is the 213th day of 2021 and the 43rd day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1834, Britain abolished slavery in all of its colonies.

In 1876, Colorado was admitted as the 38th U.S. state.

In 1957, the United States and Canada announced the formation of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

In 1966, ex-Marine Charles Whitman opened fire from a tower at the University of Texas at Austin, killing 14 people and wounding 32.

In 2007, an interstate highway bridge in Minneapolis collapsed over the Mississippi River, killing 13 and injuring 145.