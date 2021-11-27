SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2021

Today is the 331st day of 2021 and the 67th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, setting aside his estate to establish the Nobel Prize.

In 1942, the French navy sank its fleet at Toulon to prevent its use by the Nazis.

In 1973, the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of House Minority Leader Gerald Ford, a Michigan Republican, as vice president, following the resignation of Spiro Agnew.

In 2005, French surgeons completed the first known partial face transplant, grafting a new nose, lips and chin.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Anders Celsius (1701-1744), scientist/inventor; Robert Livingston (1746-1813), diplomat; Charles A. Beard (1874-1948), historian; James Agee (1909-1955), author/critic; Bruce Lee (1940-1973), actor/martial artist; Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970), singer-songwriter; Kathryn Bigelow (1951- ), film director; Bill Nye (1955- ), educator/TV personality; Caroline Kennedy (1957- ), diplomat/writer; Sharlto Copley (1973- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: Pierre and Marie Curie are the only husband and wife to have received the Nobel Prize in Physics, sharing the award in 1903.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1985, Vince Coleman became the fourth person ever to be unanimously named National League Rookie of the Year. He had stolen 110 bases for the St. Louis Cardinals.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Isn't every human being both a scientist and an artist; and in writing of human experience, isn't there a good deal to be said for recognizing that fact and for using both methods?" -- James Agee, "Let Us Now Praise Famous Men"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 59 -- Nobel Prizes that have been awarded to women since 1901.

TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (Nov. 27).

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2021

Today is the 332nd day of 2021 and the 68th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1895, the first automobile race in the United States was held in Chicago.

In 1905, Arthur Griffith formed the Sinn Fein political party, with the goal of independence for all of Ireland.

In 2016, a chartered plane carrying the Chapecoense football team of Brazil crashed in Colombia, killing 71 of its 77 passengers.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Blake (1757-1827), poet/artist/philosopher; Friedrich Engels (1820-1895), social philosopher; Claude Levi-Strauss (1908-2009), social anthropologist; Berry Gordy Jr. (1929- ), Motown Records founder; Randy Newman (1943- ), composer; Paul Shaffer (1949- ), bandleader; Ed Harris (1950- ), actor; Alfonso Cuaron (1961- ), filmmaker; Jon Stewart (1962- ), TV personality; Chamillionaire (1979- ), rapper; Trey Songz (1984- ), singer-songwriter/rapper; Karen Gillan (1987- ), actress; Chase Elliott (1995- ), race car driver.

TODAY'S FACT: Berry Gordy Jr. fought 17 times as an amateur and professional boxer, winning 12 bouts, before founding Motown Records (as Tamla Records) in 1959 using an $800 loan from his family.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1979, Billy Smith of the New York Islanders became the first goalie in NHL history to be credited with a goal. After a Colorado Rockies player mistakenly hit the puck into his own team's net, Smith was awarded the goal as the last Islander to touch the puck.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Those who restrain desire do so because theirs is weak enough to be restrained." -- William Blake, "The Marriage of Heaven and Hell"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 7 -- Enron's rank among the largest U.S. companies before it went bankrupt in December 2001. Enron stock, which had reached a high of $90 per share in August 2000, plunged below $1 on this day in 2001.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 27) and new moon (Dec. 4).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0