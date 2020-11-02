MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2020
Today is the 307th day of 2020 and the 42nd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1889, North Dakota and South Dakota were admitted as the 39th and 40th U.S. states.
In 1947, aircraft designer Howard Hughes piloted his "Spruce Goose," the largest flying boat ever built, on its maiden (and only) flight.
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed legislation making the third Monday of January a federal holiday marking the birth of Martin Luther King Jr.
In 2000, the first permanent crew arrived at the International Space Station.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Marie Antoinette (1755-1793), queen of France; James K. Polk (1795-1849), 11th U.S. president; Warren G. Harding (1865-1923), 29th U.S. president; Burt Lancaster (1913-1994), actor; Steve Ditko (1927-2018), comic-book artist/writer; Pat Buchanan (1938- ), political commentator; Michael Buffer (1944- ), boxing announcer; k.d. lang (1961- ), singer-songwriter; David Schwimmer (1966- ), actor; Nelly (1974- ), rapper.
TODAY'S FACT: Jimmy Carter, elected president on this day in 1976, was the first U.S. president from the Deep South since before the Civil War.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1991, down 49-14 in the third quarter against Weber State, the Nevada Wolf Pack football team scored 41 points, winning 55-49 and setting the then-record for the biggest comeback in NCAA history.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Well may the boldest fear and the wisest tremble when incurring responsibilities on which may depend our country's peace and prosperity, and in some degree the hopes and happiness of the whole human family." -- James Polk, in his inaugural address
TODAY'S NUMBER: 14 -- age at which Archduchess Maria Antonia of Austria married future French King Louis XVI and became Marie Antoinette, Dauphine of France.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 31) and last quarter moon (Nov. 8).
