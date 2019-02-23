SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2019
Today is the 54th day of 2019 and the 65th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1778, Baron von Steuben joined the U.S. encampment at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to help train the Continental Army. In 1942, a Japanese submarine fired artillery shells at coastal targets near Santa Barbara, California.
In 1945, American Marines raised the American flag on the island of Iwo Jima.
In 1954, the first mass vaccination of children against polio began in Pittsburgh.
In 1991, President George H.W. Bush announced the beginning of an allied ground offensive in Iraq.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: W.E.B. Du Bois (1868-1963), author/activist; Victor Fleming (1889-1949), filmmaker; Tom Osborne (1937- ), football coach; Peter Fonda (1940- ), actor; Fred Biletnikoff (1943- ), football player; Michael Dell (1965- ), businessman; Kelly Macdonald (1976- ), actress; Josh Gad (1981- ), actor; Aziz Ansari (1983- ), actor/comedian; Emily Blunt (1983- ), actress; Skylar Grey (1986- ), singer-songwriter; Dakota Fanning (1994- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Von Steuben Day is celebrated in mid-September with parades in many U.S. cities. Chicago's Von Steuben Day parade was featured in the 1986 film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, Wilt Chamberlain became the first NBA player to score 25,000 career points.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There is but one coward on earth, and that is the coward that dare not know." -- W.E.B. Du Bois, "Dusk of Dawn"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 6,825 -- American soldiers who died taking Iwo Jima in 1945.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Feb. 19) and last quarter moon (Feb. 26).
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2019
Today is the 55th day of 2019 and the 66th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1836, Colonel William Travis issued a call for help on behalf of the Texan troops defending the Alamo in San Antonio.
In 1868, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Andrew Johnson.
In 1942, anti-aircraft guns were fired at the night skies due to erroneous reports of Japanese aircraft over Los Angeles.
In 2008, Fidel Castro's brother Raul Castro was officially named president by Cuba's parliament.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Wilhelm Grimm (1786-1859), author; Winslow Homer (1836-1910), artist; George A. Moore (1852-1933), poet/dramatist; Honus Wagner (1874-1955), baseball player; Abe Vigoda (1921-2016), actor; Dominic Chianese (1931- ), actor; Phil Knight (1938- ), business magnate; Joe Lieberman (1942- ), U.S. senator; Edward James Olmos (1947- ), actor; Steve Jobs (1955-2011), computer pioneer; Paula Zahn (1956- ), TV journalist; Mitch Hedberg (1968-2005), comedian; Floyd Mayweather Jr. (1977- ), boxer.
TODAY'S FACT: The Best Actress category of the 85th Academy Awards (held on Feb. 24, 2013) featured both the oldest and the youngest female nominees for a lead acting Oscar. Emmanuelle Riva ("Amour") was age 86 and Quvenzhane Wallis ("Beasts of the Southern Wild") was age 9.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1980, the U.S. Olympic hockey team defeated Finland 4-2 to win the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Simple can be harder than complex: You have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. But it's worth it in the end because once you get there, you can move mountains." -- Steve Jobs
TODAY'S NUMBER: $500 -- investment by Phil Knight, which was matched by his business partner and former track coach, Bill Bowerman, to start Blue Ribbon Sports, the progenitor to Nike, in 1964.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Feb. 19) and last quarter moon (Feb. 26).
