THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2021

Today is the 329th day of 2021 and the 65th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1783, the last British troops withdrew from New York City, three months after the signing of the Treaty of Paris.

In 1947, studio executives agreed to blacklist the "Hollywood 10," who had been cited for contempt of Congress the previous day for not cooperating with the House Un-American Activities Committee.

In 2002, President George W. Bush signed legislation creating the Homeland Security Department, naming Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge as its first secretary.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919), financier/philanthropist; Virgil Thomson (1896-1989), composer/music critic; Joe DiMaggio (1914-1999), baseball player; Augusto Pinochet (1915-2006), Chilean president; Joe Gibbs (1940- ), football coach; Ben Stein (1944- ), TV personality/author; Amy Grant (1960- ), singer; John F. Kennedy Jr. (1960-1999), publisher; Cris Carter (1965- ), football player/sportscaster; Jill Hennessy (1968- ), actress; Christina Applegate (1971- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: Augusto Pinochet came to power in 1973 in a CIA-supported coup that deposed Salvador Allende, the first elected Socialist president of Chile.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1980, Sugar Ray Leonard regained the WBC welterweight boxing title when his opponent, Roberto Duran, quit in the eighth round.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you want to be happy, set a goal that commands your thoughts, liberates your energy, and inspires your hopes." -- Andrew Carnegie

TODAY'S NUMBER: 62,700 -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees in 2021, making it the largest organization overseen by the Department of Homeland Security.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 19) and last quarter moon (Nov. 27).

