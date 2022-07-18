MONDAY, JULY 18, 2022

Today is the 199th day of 2022 and the 28th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1863, Union troops led by Col. Robert Gould Shaw and the African American soldiers in the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment attacked Fort Wagner in South Carolina.

In 1936, Spanish army officials revolted, led by Gen. Francisco Franco, starting the Spanish Civil War.

In 1984, a gunman opened fire in a McDonald's in San Ysidro, California, killing 21 people.

In 2013, the city of Detroit, Michigan, filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, estimated at $18 billion to $20 billion.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Red Skelton (1913-1997), actor/comedian; Nelson Mandela (1918-2013), South African president; John Glenn (1921-2016), astronaut/U.S. senator; Hunter S. Thompson (1937-2005), journalist; James Brolin (1940- ), actor; Joe Torre (1940- ), baseball player/manager; Steve Forbes (1947- ), publisher; Richard Branson (1950- ), entrepreneur; Wendy Williams (1964- ), TV personality; Vin Diesel (1967- ), actor; Kristen Bell (1980- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: The technology company Intel, founded on this day in 1968, generated $2,672 in first-year revenue. The company currently has a market value of $148.59 billion.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1976, Nadia Comaneci of Romania became the first athlete to be awarded a perfect 10 score in an Olympic gymnastics event.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "It is in the character of growth that we should learn from both pleasant and unpleasant experiences." -- Nelson Mandela

TODAY'S NUMBER: 180,000 -- African American men who served as soldiers in the U.S. Army during the Civil War. Roughly half were former slaves from Confederate states.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 13) and last quarter moon (July 20).