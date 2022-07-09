SATURDAY, JULY 9, 2022

Today is the 190th day of 2022 and the 19th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1850, President Zachary Taylor died in office of a stomach-related illness at the age of 65.

In 1868, the 14th Amendment was ratified, guaranteeing full citizenship and equal protection to African Americans.

In 1943, Allied forces launched an airborne and amphibious invasion of Sicily.

In 1981, the Nintendo video game "Donkey Kong" was released.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ann Radcliffe (1764-1823), author; Matthew Lewis (1775-1818), author; Elias Howe (1819-1867), sewing machine inventor; Donald Rumsfeld (1932-2021), politician; Brian Dennehy (1938-2020), actor; Richard Roundtree (1942- ), actor; Dean Koontz (1945- ), author; Chris Cooper (1951- ), actor; John Tesh (1952- ), composer/musician; Lindsey Graham (1955- ), politician; Tom Hanks (1956- ), actor; Courtney Love (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Jack White (1975- ), musician/singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: In an attempt to inspire efforts and encourage enlistment, Gen. George Washington had the newly adopted Declaration of Independence read aloud to his troops in the Continental Army in New York City on this day in 1776.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1877, the inaugural Wimbledon tennis championship took place in London.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Remember, too, that one act of beneficence, one act of real usefulness, is worth all the abstract sentiment in the world. Sentiment is a disgrace, instead of an ornament, unless it lead us to good actions." -- Ann Radcliffe, "The Mysteries of Udolpho"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,720 -- height (in feet) of the wave surge that hit Lituya Bay in the Gulf of Alaska on this day in 1958. The "megatsunami," the largest in recorded history, was caused by an 8.3-magnitude earthquake on the Fairweather Fault along the Alaskan coast.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 6) and full moon (July 13).

SUNDAY, JULY 10, 2022

Today is the 191st day of 2022 and the 20th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1821, the United States took possession of Florida, which it had purchased from Spain.

In 1890, Wyoming was admitted as the 44th state.

In 1940, Nazi forces began an air attack on southern Britain that would last 114 days and become known as the Battle of Britain.

In 1962, AT&T (in conjunction with NASA) launched the first privately owned satellite, Telstar 1.

In 1991, Boris Yeltsin took office as the first popularly elected president in Russia's history.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Calvin (1509-1564), theologian/reformer; Nikola Tesla (1856-1943), physicist/engineer; Marcel Proust (1871-1922), author/critic; Carl Orff (1895-1982), composer; David Brinkley (1920-2003), TV journalist; Alice Munro (1931- ), author; Arthur Ashe (1943-1993), tennis player; Arlo Guthrie (1947- ), singer-songwriter; Urban Meyer (1964- ), football coach; Sofia Vergara (1972- ), actress; Chiwetel Ejiofor (1977- ), actor; Jessica Simpson (1980- ), actress/singer.

TODAY'S FACT: The United Kingdom's Royal Air Force, which battled the German Luftwaffe during the Battle of Britain, counted 11 American pilots among its 2,900 members.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1999, the U.S. soccer team defeated China 5-4 to win the Women's World Cup in Pasadena, California.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "You've got to get to the stage in life where going for it is more important than winning or losing." -- Arthur Ashe

TODAY'S NUMBER: 134 -- temperature (in degrees Fahrenheit) reached on this day in 1913 in Death Valley, California, the hottest peak temperature on U.S. record.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 6) and full moon (July 13).