SATURDAY, JULY 21, 2018
Today is the 202nd day of 2018 and the 31st day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1861, the first Battle of Bull Run -- the first major battle of the Civil War -- was fought in Virginia, ending in a Confederate victory.
In 1925, Tennessee teacher John Scopes was convicted of violating the state's law against teaching the theory of evolution.
In 1954, the French surrendered North Vietnam to Communist forces.
In 2011, NASA's Space Shuttle Program came to an end as the shuttle Atlantis landed at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ernest Hemingway (1899-1961), author; Marshall McLuhan (1911-1980), author/theorist; Isaac Stern (1920-2001), violinist; Don Knotts (1924-2006), actor/comedian; Yusuf Islam aka Cat Stevens (1948- ), singer/songwriter; Garry Trudeau (1948- ), cartoonist; Robin Williams (1951-2014), actor/comedian; Brandi Chastain (1968- ), soccer player; Josh Hartnett (1978- ), actor; Juno Temple (1989- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Turkish adventurer Erden Eruc completed the first solo, human-powered global circumnavigation on this day in 2012, after traveling 41,196 miles in 1,026 days.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1959, the Boston Red Sox (the last major league team to integrate) fielded their first African-American player when Pumpsie Green entered a game against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "In an age of multiple and massive innovations, obsolescence becomes the major obsession." -- Marshall McLuhan
TODAY'S NUMBER: -128.6 -- temperature (in degrees Fahrenheit) at Vostok Station, Antarctica, on this day in 1983, the lowest temperature recorded at an inhabited location in world history.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 19) and full moon (July 27).
SUNDAY, JULY 22, 2018
Today is the 203rd day of 2018 and the 32nd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1587, 115 English colonists arrived at Roanoke Island, near the coast of present-day North Carolina, to re-establish an earlier, deserted colony.
In 1934, FBI agents shot and killed notorious bank robber John Dillinger as he attempted to escape arrest outside a Chicago movie theater.
In 2003, American forces attacked a compound in Mosul, Iraq, killing Saddam Hussein's sons Uday and Qusay.
In 2004, the 9/11 Commission issued its final report, stating that the U.S. government had not been fully prepared for a terrorist attack.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Emma Lazarus (1849-1887), poet; Edward Hopper (1882-1967), artist; Oscar de la Renta (1932-2014), fashion designer; Terence Stamp (1938- ), actor; Alex Trebek (1940- ), TV personality; George Clinton (1941- ), musician; Ron Turcotte (1941- ), race horse jockey; Albert Brooks (1947- ), actor/screenwriter; Don Henley (1947- ), singer-songwriter; Willem Dafoe (1955- ), actor; David Spade (1964- ), actor/comedian; Rufus Wainwright (1973- ), singer-songwriter; Selena Gomez (1992- ), actress; Prince George of Cambridge (2013- ).
TODAY'S FACT: The fates of the second Roanoke colony and Virginia Dare, the first English child born in the Americas in 1587, remain undetermined.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1996, Naim Suleymanoglu of Turkey, known worldwide as "Pocket Hercules," became the first weight lifter in Olympic history to win three gold medals.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you don't challenge yourself, life gets quite dull. ... I felt it was necessary to have another component pushing me that was still dangerous. What's great about classical music is that it's not about youth." -- Rufus Wainwright
TODAY'S NUMBER: 15,596 -- miles flown during the first solo flight around the world, completed on this day in 1933 by aviator Wiley Post.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 19) and full moon (July 27).
