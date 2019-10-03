THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2019
Today is the 276th day of 2019 and the 11th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln designated the last Thursday in November as a national day of thanksgiving.
In 1952, the United Kingdom conducted a successful test of an atomic bomb off the coast of Australia, becoming the world's third nuclear power.
In 1990, East and West Germany were reunified.
In 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.
In 2008, President George W. Bush signed into law the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act, a bailout of the U.S. financial system.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Wolfe (1900-1938), author; Harvey Kurtzman (1924-1993), cartoonist; Gore Vidal (1925-2012), author; Chubby Checker (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Al Sharpton (1954- ), minister/activist; Stevie Ray Vaughan (1954-1990), musician; Fred Couples (1959- ), golfer; Clive Owen (1964- ), actor; Gwen Stefani (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Neve Campbell (1973- ), actress; Lena Headey (1973- ), actress; Talib Kweli (1975- ), rapper; Seann William Scott (1976- ), actor; Tessa Thompson (1983- ), actress; Alicia Vikander (1988- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1789, President George Washington announced that Nov. 26 of that year would be "a day of public thanksgiving and prayer," the first in U.S. history.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1951, New York Giants player Bobby Thomson hit the "Shot Heard 'Round the World," a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to clinch the National League pennant over the Brooklyn Dodgers.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Traitors who prevail are patriots. Usurpers who succeed are divine emperors." -- Gore Vidal, "Julian"
TODAY'S NUMBER: $1 trillion -- amount of public and private funds that eastern Germany received from western Germany in the five years following reunification.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 28) and first quarter moon (Oct. 5).
