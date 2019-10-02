WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2019
Today is the 275th day of 2019 and the 10th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1835, the Texas Revolution began as American settlers battled Mexican troops near the Guadalupe River.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a stroke that left him partially paralyzed.
In 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn in as the first black Supreme Court justice.
In 2002, the first two "Beltway sniper" attacks left one person dead in Montgomery County, Maryland.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Nat Turner (1800-1831), slave rebellion leader; Mohandas Gandhi (1869-1948), political/spiritual leader; Cordell Hull (1871-1955), statesman; Groucho Marx (1890-1977), comedian/actor; Bud Abbott (1895-1974), comedian/actor; Graham Greene (1904-1991), novelist; Rex Reed (1938- ), movie critic; Steve Sabol (1942-2012), director/producer; Don McLean (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Sting (1951- ), singer-songwriter; Kelly Ripa (1970- ), actress/TV personality.
TODAY'S FACT: After translating Leo Tolstoy's "Letter to a Hindu," Mohandas Gandhi began a regular correspondence with the novelist that lasted from October 1909 until Tolstoy's death in November 1910.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2005, the Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-14 in Mexico City. It was the first regular-season NFL game to take place outside the United States.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The moment comes when a character does or says something you hadn't thought about. At that moment he's alive and you leave it to him." -- Graham Greene
TODAY'S NUMBER: 17,897 -- number of original "Peanuts" comic strips (featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy) published between the strip's debut on this day in 1950 and creator Charles Schulz's death in 2000.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 28) and first quarter moon (Oct. 5).
