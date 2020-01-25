SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2020
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1533, King Henry VIII of England secretly married Anne Boleyn.
In 1787, Shays' Rebellion forces failed in an attempt to overtake the U.S. arsenal in Springfield, Massachusetts.
In 1915, Alexander Graham Bell made the first transcontinental telephone call from New York to San Francisco.
In 1961, a few days after his inauguration, President John F. Kennedy held the first televised presidential news conference.
In 2004, NASA's Opportunity rover landed on the surface of Mars.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Burns (1759-1796), poet; W. Somerset Maugham (1874-1965), author/playwright; Virginia Woolf (1882-1941), author/essayist; Etta James (1938-2012), singer-songwriter; Tobe Hooper (1943-2017), filmmaker; Paul Nurse (1949- ), biochemist/Nobel laureate; Steve Prefontaine (1951-1975), runner; Jenifer Lewis (1957- ), actress; Geoff Johns (1973- ), screenwriter/producer; Alicia Keys (1981- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: The Mars Opportunity rover continued to make scientific observations and report back to Earth until June 2018, more than 13 years beyond the duration of activity for which it was designed.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1924, the first Winter Olympic Games began in Chamonix, France.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Now the world in general doesn't know what to make of originality; it is startled out of its comfortable habits of thought, and its first reaction is one of anger." -- W. Somerset Maugham, "Great Novelists and Their Novels"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 6 -- wives of King Henry VIII. He ordered two, Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard, executed by beheading.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 24) and first quarter moon (Feb. 1).
SUNDAY, JANUARY 26, 2020
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1802, Congress passed a bill that established the position of Librarian of Congress.
In 1837, Michigan was admitted as the 26th U.S. state.
In 1950, the Indian Constitution went into effect, marking the birth of the Republic of India.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton denied allegations of an extramarital affair during a televised speech.
In 2015, Libby Lane became the first woman to be appointed as a bishop by the Church of England.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Douglas MacArthur (1880-1964), military leader; Maria von Trapp (1905-1987), matriarch of singing family/memoirist; Paul Newman (1925-2008), actor; Jules Feiffer (1929- ), cartoonist/writer; Scott Glenn (1941- ), actor; Gene Siskel (1946-1999), journalist/critic; David Strathairn (1949- ), actor; Eddie Van Halen (1955- ), guitarist/songwriter; Ellen DeGeneres (1958- ), comedian/talk show host; Wayne Gretzky (1961- ), hockey player; Vince Carter (1977- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: The first Library of Congress was burned (along with the rest of the Capitol building) by British soldiers in 1814, and its 3,000 books were destroyed. The library was rebuilt in part through the purchase of President Thomas Jefferson's personal library of 6,487 books in 1815.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1986, Chicago crushed New England 46-10 in Super Bowl XX, as the Bears' renowned defense held the Patriots to seven yards rushing.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "It is not size or age or childishness that separates children from adults. It is 'responsibility.'" -- Jules Feiffer
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1.37 -- weight (in pounds) of the Cullinan Diamond, the largest gem-quality diamond ever found. The 3,106.75-carat gem was discovered in the Premier Mine near Pretoria, South Africa, on this day in 1905.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 24) and first quarter moon (Feb. 1).
